Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren recovering after double lung transplant

Olympic wrestler and former UFC fighter Ben Askren has undergone a double lung transplant after battling severe pneumonia
FILE - UFC fighter Ben Askren waits for the start of a middleweight mixed martial arts bout between David Branch and Jared Cannonier at UFC 230, in New York, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - UFC fighter Ben Askren waits for the start of a middleweight mixed martial arts bout between David Branch and Jared Cannonier at UFC 230, in New York, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
51 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren, who has been hospitalized in Wisconsin after a severe case of pneumonia, said in a post on social media Wednesday that he had undergone a double lung transplant and is in recovery.

Askren said during the Instagram video that he recalls very little of what happened over a monthlong stretch from late May through the first two days of July. His wife, Amy, had said in a series of social media posts that Askren was put on a ventilator in June and placed on the donor list for a lung transplant on June 24.

“No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened,” Askren said of most of the past six weeks. "I just read through my wife’s journal. It’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds.”

Askren said he lost about 50 pounds during the 45-day stretch.

“The thing that was most impeccable to me was all the love I felt,” Askren said. “It was almost like I got to have my own funeral.”

The 40-year-old Askren was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but has lived primarily in Wisconsin, where he runs a youth wrestling academy. He won back-to-back NCAA titles at Missouri and competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics for the U.S. before moving into MMA, where he fought for Bellator and ONE Championship before moving into the UFC.

Askren retired from MMA after a loss to Demian Maia in October 2019. He had a record of 19-2 with one no contest.

Askren made a brief return to combat sports in April 2021, when he fought social media star Jake Paul in a boxing match. Paul won by technical knockout in the first round of a fight that sold about 500,000 on pay-per-view.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

Italy's Jannik Sinner checks on Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov after he went down with an injury during a fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner reaches the Wimbledon quarterfinals despite a bad elbow when an injured Dimitrov stops

Pacers executive confirms Tyrese Haliburton won't play next year as he recovers from torn Achilles

Novak Djokovic reaches a record 14th Wimbledon semifinal and faces No. 1 Jannik Sinner next

The Latest

Dan Beazley, of Michigan, left, reacts as he holds a large cross with Abigail Smithson during a vigil for flooding victims at Tivy Antler Stadium on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Hundreds gather at high school stadium to honor the many lost to Texas deadly floods

11m ago

Britain and France try again to tackle English Channel migrant crossings

13m ago

New Hampshire judge to hear arguments on class action against Trump’s birthright citizenship order

17m ago

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.