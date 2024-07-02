Celebrities

‘I was gone for 20 days’: Jamie Foxx details Atlanta health scare

The Oscar and Grammy winner was filming in Atlanta last year when he was rushed to the hospital after passing out

By
47 minutes ago

“I was gone for 20 days,” Jamie Foxx told a group at a Phoenix cafe, which was caught on TikTok. The Oscar and Grammy winner detailed for the first time hishealth scare last year in Georgia. In the brief time of a finger’s snap, he gestured, everything went dark.

“I don’t remember anything,” he said. What started as a “bad headache” while filming in Atlanta turned out to be so much more.

“I’m in Atlanta, they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor,” he said, who gave him a cortisone shot — an injection designed to relieve pain and irritation, especially around the joints.

“Next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there,’” Foxx continued, pointing at his head. “I won’t say it on camera.”

@drbrendacombs

Saw @Jamie Foxx ☑️ in downtown Phoenix today. He said April 11th 2023 he had a bad headache and asked a friend for an Advil. Woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened😢🙏🏽His resilience is truly inspiring! 🙏#JamieFoxx #Inspiration #Hope #nevergiveup

♬ original sound - Dr Brenda Combs
ExploreJamie Foxx makes first awards appearance since serious illness

It’s the closest the “Django Unchained” star has come to revealing the cause of the incident since speaking to attendees of the African American Film Critics Association’s Special Achievement Awards luncheon in March.

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way,” Foxx said, as reported by Variety. “I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.”

“It’ll be called, ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community,” he said.

While Foxx preps his standup routine for the big reveal, most of what is known about the incident comes from his daughter Corinne Foxx. She posted to Instagram in April 2023, revealing the film star was hospitalized while filming here.

ExploreJamie Foxx says ‘big things coming soon’ as he recovers from his recent hospitalization

Her father experienced “a medical complication yesterday,” she posted. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx was shooting a new Netflix movie, “Back in Action,” at the time. According to People, the incident happened offset and Foxx was taken to the hospital in an emergency vehicle.

“He’s OK, thank God,” a source told People. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

A couple weeks later, fellow Hollywood icon Martin Lawrence came forward with another update.

“I hear he’s doing better, from what I hear,” Lawrence told Extra. “My prayers go out for him every night, and I just wish the best for him. (He’s) one of the best that we got in Hollywood, not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”

Now out and about, Foxx is back to work. People can currently catch him hosting the musical game show “Beat Shazam.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Georgia sues Biden administration over plan to expand farmworker rights

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Rivian reveals Q2 manufacturing figures. Here’s what you need to know
44m ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Group threatens to sue Atlanta for sewage polluting Chattahoochee River
48m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 boys killed, 1 injured in shooting at troubled SW Atlanta complex

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 boys killed, 1 injured in shooting at troubled SW Atlanta complex

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch
The Latest

Dolly Parton ‘very excited’ Beyoncé may be covering ‘Jolene’ on album
Atlanta cosmetology students, salons to benefit from $500K Beyoncé grant
Eve announces memoir ‘Who’s That Girl?’ coming in September
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done
At Carter Center auction, art tools used by Jimmy Carter was the top item
Woodruff CEO tells Monica Pearson why she believes women can have it all
2h ago