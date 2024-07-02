‘I was gone for 20 days’: Jamie Foxx details Atlanta health scare

“I was gone for 20 days,” Jamie Foxx told a group at a Phoenix cafe, which was caught on TikTok. The Oscar and Grammy winner detailed for the first time hishealth scare last year in Georgia. In the brief time of a finger’s snap, he gestured, everything went dark.

“I don’t remember anything,” he said. What started as a “bad headache” while filming in Atlanta turned out to be so much more.

“I’m in Atlanta, they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor,” he said, who gave him a cortisone shot — an injection designed to relieve pain and irritation, especially around the joints.

“Next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there,’” Foxx continued, pointing at his head. “I won’t say it on camera.”

It’s the closest the “Django Unchained” star has come to revealing the cause of the incident since speaking to attendees of the African American Film Critics Association’s Special Achievement Awards luncheon in March.

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way,” Foxx said, as reported by Variety. “I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.”

“It’ll be called, ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community,” he said.

While Foxx preps his standup routine for the big reveal, most of what is known about the incident comes from his daughter Corinne Foxx. She posted to Instagram in April 2023, revealing the film star was hospitalized while filming here.

Her father experienced “a medical complication yesterday,” she posted. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx was shooting a new Netflix movie, “Back in Action,” at the time. According to People, the incident happened offset and Foxx was taken to the hospital in an emergency vehicle.

“He’s OK, thank God,” a source told People. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

A couple weeks later, fellow Hollywood icon Martin Lawrence came forward with another update.

“I hear he’s doing better, from what I hear,” Lawrence told Extra. “My prayers go out for him every night, and I just wish the best for him. (He’s) one of the best that we got in Hollywood, not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”

Now out and about, Foxx is back to work. People can currently catch him hosting the musical game show “Beat Shazam.”