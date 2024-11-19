Things to Do
Boost holiday spirits with Winter Lantern Festival’s vivid light displays

The walk-through Winter Lantern Festival attraction takes you past elaborate illuminated displays such as one depicting a turtle. It continues through Jan. 5, 2025 at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

The walk-through Winter Lantern Festival attraction takes you past elaborate illuminated displays such as one depicting a turtle. It continues through Jan. 5, 2025 at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
27 minutes ago

A creative mega-display of lights is a surefire way to get in the holiday spirit, and that’s just what the Winter Lantern Festival at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds presents. And although the spectacular illuminated lantern creations are the festival’s main attraction, it also offers plenty of other family-friendly activities to keep everyone happily entertained.

The walk-through destination takes you past more than a thousand illuminated Chinese lanterns, each of which is created by experienced artists who weld, shape and paint them. They use methods, materials and symbols that reflect historical and cultural traditions.

The lanterns create dazzling displays such as majestic creatures including dragons and cute ones such as pandas, as well as tunnels, light swings and more. Even if you visited the festival last year, you can expect to encounter all new lanterns at this year’s event. And along the way, you’ll learn about the culture and craftsmanship of these lanterns.

Beautifully designed displays light the way at the Winter Lantern Festival taking place at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds through Jan. 5, 2025.

Several interactive activities for kids — a bounce house, trampolines, sugar painting and dino rides — are also part of the experience. A fun performance by the Zigong Acrobatic Troupe and live music is included in the ticket price. And if you’d like a souvenir of the event, wish jars filled with mini “fairy lights” are available for purchase, and you can purchase toys, games and memorabilia at the gift shop. Food and drinks are also for sale.

Winter Lantern Festival: continues Thursdays-Sundays, 5-9:30 p.m. (last guests are admitted at 8:30 p.m.) through Jan. 5, 2025. $16.99-$26.99, with season passes $60 for adults, $34 for children. Family season passes and gift certificates are available. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. winterlanternfestival.com/atlanta.

Mary Caldwell
