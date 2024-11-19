Boost holiday spirits with Winter Lantern Festival’s vivid light displays

A creative mega-display of lights is a surefire way to get in the holiday spirit, and that’s just what the Winter Lantern Festival at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds presents. And although the spectacular illuminated lantern creations are the festival’s main attraction, it also offers plenty of other family-friendly activities to keep everyone happily entertained.

The walk-through destination takes you past more than a thousand illuminated Chinese lanterns, each of which is created by experienced artists who weld, shape and paint them. They use methods, materials and symbols that reflect historical and cultural traditions.

The lanterns create dazzling displays such as majestic creatures including dragons and cute ones such as pandas, as well as tunnels, light swings and more. Even if you visited the festival last year, you can expect to encounter all new lanterns at this year’s event. And along the way, you’ll learn about the culture and craftsmanship of these lanterns.