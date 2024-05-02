BreakingNews
HGTV’s 2024 Smart Home giveaway is in metro Atlanta

The renovated home is in Marietta and a winner will be named this summer.
The HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta that will be given away this summer.

Credit: HGTV

Credit: HGTV

The HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta that will be given away this summer. HGTV
HGTV, which has been giving away smart homes since 2013, has come to metro Atlanta for the first time with a residence in Marietta.

It was HGTV’s first smart home using an existing space. In past years, they built the homes from scratch.

“This particular home had been a 1980s riff on mid-century modern, totally outdated,” said Tiffany Brooks, designer of HGTV’s Smart Homes since 2016, to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It needed to be gutted. It was not a mess but architecturally, it had amazing bones. The fact we were able to go in and reconfigure an already standing house, I’m proud of the results.”

Brooks, who lives in Chicago, also wanted a location in a major city near parks and not too far from a major airport. Marietta, she said, fit the bill.

Over six months, she opened up the kitchen and living room, adding bookshelves and skylights. The dining room features a banquette with seating for eight. The kitchen has no upper cabinets to maximize windows and natural light. The sleek pantry has an icemaker, a beverage fridge and microwave.

The master bedroom on the main floor has a king bed headboard embedded with Bluetooth connectivity and a reading light. The adjoining bathroom has an open shower with terra cotta tile and a soaking tub. One of the three bedrooms upstairs is converted into a media room with a snack bar. (That space, too, could be converted into a home office.)

The backyard deck is huge, with a fire pit, plenty of seating, a pergola and a kitchen and bar.

And since it’s a “smart” house, you can control different aspects of the house remotely from anywhere in the world, Brooks noted.

To make the house more green, she built out a place to plant herbs in the atrium. “We were able to marry being green with technology,” she said.

Until June 10, you can enter your name into the sweepstakes twice a day at hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-smart-home/sweepstakes. Besides the home, you also win an all-electric EQE SUV from Mercedes-Benz and $150,000 cash. A winner will be announced by July, Brooks said.

In the past, she said, some winners have taken the cash equivalent. Others have moved in. And some sold the house.

Here is the living room:

The 2024 HGTV Smart Home in Marietta is being given away in June, 2024. Here's the living room.

Credit: HGTV

icon to expand image

Credit: HGTV

Here is the kitchen with the dining room banquette.

The HGTV Smart Home 2024 giveaway is a renovated home in Marietta including this kitchen.

Credit: HGTV

icon to expand image

Credit: HGTV

This is the primary bedroom and adjoining bathroom:

The primary bedroom of the HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta that will be given away to a lucky entrant.

Credit: HGTV

icon to expand image

Credit: HGTV

The HGTV smart home in Marietta that is being given away in 2024 was renovated in late 2023 into 2024 over six to seven months. This is the primary bedroom bathroom.

Credit: HGTV

icon to expand image

Credit: HGTV

This is the upstairs media room/lounge:

HGTV's Smart Home 2024 in Marietta GA, which will be given away this summer, has a sports lounge.

Credit: HGTV

icon to expand image

Credit: HGTV

And this is the backyard:

The HGTV Smart Home being given away in 2024 is in Marietta. This is the backyard.

Credit: HGTV

icon to expand image

Credit: HGTV

Here is what the home looked like before the renovation:

The 2024 HGTV Smart Home in Marietta before it was renovated.

Credit: HGTV

icon to expand image

Credit: HGTV

You can browse more photos at hgtv.com.

