Nina Brown off Frank Ski’s morning show on Kiss 104.1

Frank Ski’s longtime radio colleague Nina Brown is no longer on Frank Ski’s morning show on R&B station Kiss 104.1.

She has been his co-host for the past three years. She was on the show as recently as Monday morning. Ski has normally called the show “The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown.” But on Tuesday, he was solo and was saying it was “The Frank Ski Show.” He made no mention of Brown, nor did he explain her absence.

Her name has also been scrubbed from the Kiss website.

During Tuesday’s show, Ski did interact on occasion with associate producer Jordan Martin, who began working on the show last August.

Brown, though, remains on Ski’s afternoon syndicated show, which is not heard in Atlanta but is on several radio stations nationwide including WHUR-FM in Washington D.C.

Ski, Brown and Cox Media Group Atlanta market manager Jaleigh Long did not respond to texts seeking comment.

Brown began working at V-103 as an intern in 2005 and within two years, she was producer of the station’s top-rated morning show featuring Ski and Wanda Smith. Brown left V-103 with Ski in 2013 and joined him at WHUR in D.C.

Ski returned to V-103 a couple of years later part time, then got the morning show back. Brown was with him the entire time. By 2020, Brown had been promoted from a producer role to on air personality. When Ski left V-103 that year and go to Kiss 104.1, Brown came along.