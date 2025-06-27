“While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful,” she wrote on Instagram, Threads and Facebook. “Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive.”

Sherrod didn’t return a call for additional comment. Her social media post promised there would be “more to say, and we’ll share soon.”

On the show, Sherrod and Jackson, who met in 2004 and married in 2010, fix up homes and businesses in metro Atlanta while juggling their personal lives.

The last new episode aired on HGTV on May 28. All episodes can be seen on demand on Discovery+ and HBO Max.

An HGTV spokesperson did not respond to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution email for comment.

Sherrod runs her own Marietta-based real estate agency called Indigo Road with 49 associates and employees listed on her website. Jackson oversees a renovation company under the same umbrella. They merged companies a few years ago.

When Sherrod arrived in Atlanta in 2012 from New York City, she had signed on to be a midday host at V-103 after a similar gig at WBLS-FM in New York. She was also a real estate agent and expert at flipping homes.

Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

While her stay at V-103 was brief, she quickly found a gig on HGTV, first with “Property Virgins” from 2012 to 2015 then “Flipping Virgins” from 2015 to 2018.

Sherrod then convinced her husband, a former DJ, to join forces on “Married to Real Estate.” They bond over renovation projects as much as music.

“We fell in love renovating a property in Newark, New Jersey, on a rooftop when my foot went through the roof because I thought I could tar a roof myself,” Sherrod told the AJC in 2022 during a set visit in Brookhaven. “We’ve been inseparable ever since. We have three girls. It’s safe to say we’ve been working together since day one in some capacity.”

Last year, Jackson told the AJC before the Atlanta Home Show that “who we are on camera is who we are off camera. And the fans treat us with respect. They appreciate us.”

The two have become bona fide local celebrities. They were recently seen at the “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” screening at Regal Atlantic Station sharing red carpet space with Angela Bassett. They are frequently seen at local charity events and galas.

Sherrod’s journey on TV may not yet be over. “Not all setbacks are what they seem,” she wrote. “Some blessings show up in disguise.”