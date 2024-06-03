Cyndi Lauper’s farewell tour stopping in Atlanta Nov. 20

This tour announcement coincides with the release of a documentary about her life that will debut June 4 on Paramount+ called “Let the Canary Sing.” She will be on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show Wednesday, June 5, on ABC and was just featured on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“I never just wanted a hit song,” she told the show Sunday. “I wanted a song that meant something, like the songs that got me through, like the songs I used to chant walking along when I felt like, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to live?’ ‘Why the hell was I born?’“

Her signature breakthrough song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” was written by a guy, but she was able to turn it into an anthem for women worldwide.

The documentary covers her tough childhood and how “music made it better,” she told CBS correspondent Anthony Mason.

Overall, Lauper wasn’t hugely enamored by fame. “My big dream was really, really, really to be a great artist,” she said.

GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN FAREWELL TOUR DATES:

Fri Oct 18 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Sun Oct 20 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Thu Oct 24 | Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

Sat Oct 26 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Oct 27 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 30 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 01 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sun Nov 03 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 06 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 08 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Hollywood

Sun Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 12 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Thu Nov 14 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Sat Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Tue Nov 19 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Wed Nov 20 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

Sat Nov 23 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sun Nov 24 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Tue Nov 26 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Sat Nov 30 | Portland, OR | Moda Center

Sun Dec 01 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Dec 04 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Thu Dec 05 | Chicago, IL | United Center