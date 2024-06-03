Cyndi Lauper’s farewell tour stopping in Atlanta Nov. 20

Cyndi Lauper wants to have fun one more time with a 23-city tour this fall that includes a stop on Sunday, Nov. 20, at State Farm Arena.
She is calling this a farewell tour with presale tickets available Tuesday and general on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, via Ticketmaster. Prices have not yet been released and there may be some “dynamic” pricing for some seats.
This is her first major tour in a decade and the first time performing in Atlanta since a stop at Atlanta Symphony Hall in 2016.
This tour announcement coincides with the release of a documentary about her life that will debut June 4 on Paramount+ called “Let the Canary Sing.” She will be on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show Wednesday, June 5, on ABC and was just featured on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
“I never just wanted a hit song,” she told the show Sunday. “I wanted a song that meant something, like the songs that got me through, like the songs I used to chant walking along when I felt like, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to live?’ ‘Why the hell was I born?’“
Her signature breakthrough song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” was written by a guy, but she was able to turn it into an anthem for women worldwide.
The documentary covers her tough childhood and how “music made it better,” she told CBS correspondent Anthony Mason.
Overall, Lauper wasn’t hugely enamored by fame. “My big dream was really, really, really to be a great artist,” she said.
GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN FAREWELL TOUR DATES:
Fri Oct 18 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Sun Oct 20 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Thu Oct 24 | Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre
Sat Oct 26 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Oct 27 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 30 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Fri Nov 01 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sun Nov 03 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Wed Nov 06 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Nov 08 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Hollywood
Sun Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Nov 12 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Thu Nov 14 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Sat Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Tue Nov 19 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Wed Nov 20 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena
Sat Nov 23 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sun Nov 24 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
Tue Nov 26 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Sat Nov 30 | Portland, OR | Moda Center
Sun Dec 01 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Dec 04 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
Thu Dec 05 | Chicago, IL | United Center
