Gather in Home Depot’s Backyard for free music and a movie

The Backyard is an 11-acre greenspace with a full program of events for the community and visitors alike. In addition to parking and tailgating opportunities for Falcons and United fans, you can attend meditation and fitness sessions.

The last movie night will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, with DJ Eclazz, who will be spinning all evening. The band Gritz & Jelly Butter will perform two sets, at 7 and 8 p.m., before the main event.