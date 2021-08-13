ajc logo
Gather in Home Depot’s Backyard for free music and a movie

Credit: Karl L. Moore/Mooreshots LLC

Last movie experience of the season will feature ‘Tom & Jerry’ movie, DJ and band

The Home Depot Backyard will hold its final movie experience of the summer by showing the “Tom & Jerry” film. The free event will also have music from both a DJ and a band.

The Backyard is an 11-acre greenspace with a full program of events for the community and visitors alike. In addition to parking and tailgating opportunities for Falcons and United fans, you can attend meditation and fitness sessions.

The last movie night will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, with DJ Eclazz, who will be spinning all evening. The band Gritz & Jelly Butter will perform two sets, at 7 and 8 p.m., before the main event.

During the performances, you can check out the photo booth, 200-foot zip line, rock climbing wall, face painting, lawn games and other activities.

After you’ve worked up an appetite, head over to one of the food trucks lined up and grab some dinner. Please note that vendors will be cashless only. You can also bring your own food and drink, as well as lawn chairs and blankets.

The “Tom & Jerry” movie will begin at 9 p.m. on a 70-foot screen under the stars.

Although the event is free, you will need to register online at eventbrite.

The Home Depot Backyard is behind Mercedes Benz Stadium at 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta 30313.

