Fun Festivals: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Big Shanty Festival. 9:30 a.m. parade starts with festival 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Free admission. downtown Kennesaw near the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. 770-423-1330. kennesawbusiness.org.

The Big Shanty Festival brings a parade, live entertainment and over 250 booths with fun activities, merchants and food vendors to downtown Kennesaw.

“On Golden Pond.” 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, with additional dates. $25. Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4681 School St., Acworth. 770-672-0294. acworthculturalarts.org.

The timeless classic “On Golden Pond,” which tells the story of an estranged father and daughter, will be performed live on stage.

Truck & Car Show. 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Spectators free, participants $25-$40. Town Center at Cobb (Sears Lot), 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. eventbrite.com.

Trucks and cars will be available to see, with 50 trophies awarded.

DeKalb

International Food Festival. noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Free admission and samples. 1 Shot Wellness, 2711 E. College Ave., Decatur. 678-390-5027. eventbrite.com.

This outdoor festival celebrates international food and merchandise.

Guardians of the Jukebox. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. $10. 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. eventbrite.com.

Atlanta-based band Guardians of the Jukebox brings the ’80s back in this show that’s appropriate for all ages. Masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Spring Fling: Fun at the Farm. 1:45-3:15 p.m. Saturday, April 17 (other sessions are sold out). $10 onsite on event day, $8 in advance, $5 for members. Donald-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Family activities – including a spring bonnet/hat contest, petting zoo, children’s crafts and more – will be spread throughout Donald-Bannister Farm. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Cruise-In. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Entry fee $5. Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 West Mountain St., Stone Mountain. 770-630-1727. facebook.com.

Village Cruisers present a car show that showcases all years, makes and models.

North Fulton

Putt for Preemies. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 17. $15. The Fringe Miniature Golf Course, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0788. facebook.com.

The Fringe is offering a $15 deal for unlimited mini-golf and a small popcorn, with 25 percent of proceeds donated to the March of Dimes.

Earth Day Family Drive-Up Event. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Free. Johns Creek Arts Center, 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road, Building 700, Johns Creek. 770-623-8448. calendarwiz.com.

Elementary-age kids can get free activity swag bags containing art projects and other goodies to help celebrate Earth Day.

Alpharetta Music Match. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 18. JINYA Ramen Bar, 401 S. Broad St., Alpharetta. 770-609-8238. bandsintown.com.

Georgia-born singer-songwriter and roots-rock artist Cody Marlowe performs covers as well as original songs.

Jazzercise Free Fitness at the Park. 10:15 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, April 17. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Bring your weights, towel and water and join in an outdoor Jazzercise class.

Gwinnett

Stand in Ansel Adams’ Footsteps Juried Competition and Exhibition. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Free. The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway #300, Duluth. 770-623-6002. facebook.com.

The Gwinnett Chapter of the Georgia Nature Photographers Association is hosting this exhibition of photos inspired by the works of Ansel Adams.

Disney on Ice “Dream Big.” 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18 and additional dates. $20 and up. Infinite Energy Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464. disneyonice.com.

Disney on Ice’s “Dream Big” features popular characters including Moana, Miguel, Maui, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and many more. Face masks are required, and pod seating allows for social distancing.

Bellpoint Gem Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, April 16 and April 17 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 18. $5 (cash only at the door), kids under 15 free. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-386-1608. bellpointpromotions.com.

Dealers will be selling anything and everything related to rocks and minerals at the Bellpoint Gem Show.

Happyfeat’s Happy Hour 5K. 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17. $40. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. facebook.com.

The Happy Hour 5K is focused less on speed and more on fun. Walkers and runners age 21 and up can enjoy a cold beer and four-ounce margarita before the race with a refill location halfway through the course.