Fulton County awards impressive $2.3 million to 190 artists, organizations

Charmaine Minniefield is among the first-time grant recipients receiving funding from the Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture. She's seen here at her "Remembrance as Resistance" project in the African American burial grounds section at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on June 11, 2021.

The funding falls under the county’s Contracts for Services (CFS) program, which provides unrestricted general operating and project support.

Manuel acknowledges that the arts community was hit particularly hard economically by the COVID-19 lockdown that began in March 2020. That year the department awarded $1 million for COVID-19 relief and a second round of funding for individual artists and creative entrepreneurs who lost jobs because of the pandemic.

This year Manuel says the department went above and beyond to get the word out. “We made a conscious effort to identify and reach out to about 150 artists and arts organizations that had never received Arts & Culture funding before,” he said.

To that end, the department strengthened its social media presence and went to South Fulton, North Fulton and every place in between. “We wanted to see everyone succeed and have a fair opportunity to apply.”

The arts community also showed up consistently at the Board of Commissioners’ public meetings, Manuel said. “The commissioners heard them. That’s the main reason we got additional funding.”

Manuel understands that sustainability for arts organizations involves more than government funding, however. This year his department ran a series of virtual financial literacy and entrepreneurial workshops to help arts organizations develop a strong infrastructure, build an effective board, and handle grants in the most effective way.

On Sept. 15, the department will hold a press conference to announce Fashion, Arts, Culture and Education (FACE), a new initiative designed to celebrate the art of fashion and to inspire and educate high school students about careers they can pursue in the arts. The city of Alpharetta and Clark Atlanta University are among the organizations participating, and Mayor Andre Dickens will speak at a forum for teens.

“We are on the upswing as we come out of COVID,” Manuel said. “We have an opportunity to build something and take it to the next level. We are going to roll up our sleeves and make the effort. We are committed.”

ArtsATL logo

