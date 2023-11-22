Former ASO bassoonist teams up with teacher for ‘Five Sacred Trees’

The conductor ends the evening with Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3. He’s been programming the music of Price, the first Black woman to have her music performed by a major American orchestra and a former head of the music program at what is now Clark Atlanta University, for two decades. Price died in 1953.

“I have such deep respect and love for these individuals,” Parnther said. “I never got to meet Florence, of course, but I’ve performed so much of her music that I feel like I have met her.”

The main draw is no doubt Andrew Brady’s return.

Johnson City, Tenn.-native Brady is now principal bassoonist of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, but he spent six years as the ASO’s principal bassoonist. He came back to Atlanta in January to perform his “Trials to Triumph” recital in First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta’s Concerts @ First series. The concert included works by Black composers Stefan L. Smith, Jeffrey Scott, Mark Lomax and Leslie Adams.

“Andrew Brady is extremely dear to me,” Parnther said. “He is a former student who has become a close friend and a trusted colleague and somebody I have tremendous respect for who’s gone on to become one of this country’s greatest bassoonists.”

Brady remembers Parnther as an encouraging teacher who also gave invaluable advice about navigating the world of orchestral music as a young Black man. He also challenged his student by asking him to play music that might be a little beyond his capabilities. Parnther never said anything was hard, taking a “let’s see what you can do with this” approach instead.

“He was an incredible influence,” Brady said. “He can play any instrument you put in front of him; sometimes we would have flute lessons.”

Parnther noted very early on that Brady had the musicianship and ability to excel as a classical performer.

“From his very first lesson, I knew that this is what he would do for a living,” Parnther said.

Now the two of them are performing one of the crown jewels of bassoon literature. Parnther views the bassoon concerto as separate from Williams’ film work. He called the tonal language “a bit more complex and outside the box,” but added that there’s still a strong emotional core to the music that will resonate with the audience.

Technically, the piece is demanding.

“The bassoon tends to be seen in a limited light; it’s either a sad instrument or a goofy instrument,” Parnther said, noting that the Williams concerto flips the script. “It really is one of the most compelling works that has ever been written for the instrument, something that only a select handful of people could possibly pull off.”

This will not be Parnther’s first turn in front of the ASO. He conducted “Black Panther” during a showing of the movie at Symphony Hall last June, one of his frequent appearances as a film conductor with the orchestra. And as Partner readies for his first classical subscription concert at the ASO, he’s still committed to these movie concert appearances and the myriad conducting opportunities that come his way, no matter the style.

“My obsession is with the orchestra and all of the various things they can do,” he said. “I love that sometimes it’s Beethoven in the morning and Beyonce at night.”

MUSIC PREVIEW

Anthony Parnther and Andrew Brady with the ASO

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 2. $20-$112. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, atlantasymphony.org.