For classical music lovers, here are recommended upcoming concerts

Credit: Photo courtesy of Spivey Hall Credit: Photo courtesy of Spivey Hall

Oct. 13

Daniil Trifonov at Spivey Hall. This fast-rising piano star of the classical world will perform Tchaikovsky, Chopin and more. Tickets: $45-$80.

Oct. 15

The Georgian Chamber Players at Eddie’s Attic. Stalwarts of the chamber music scene bring classical to the venue better known for Americana and blues. Tickets: $30.

Oct. 24-26

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Roderick Cox. The Georgia native conducts Barber and Rachmaninoff. Tickets: $29-$135.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Spivey Hall Credit: Photo courtesy of Spivey Hall

Oct. 27

Flutist Adam Sadberry at Spivey Hall. This program is built around stories of Sadberry’s journalist grandfather during the Civil Rights movement. Tickets: $25-$55.

Nov. 1

Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta — Bach’s Lunch at First Presbyterian. Italy-born violist Ettore Causa plays Brahms, Schumann, Rachmaninoff and more with William Ransom on piano. Free.

Nov. 2-10

The Atlanta Opera’s “The Magic Flute.” Mozart’s whimsical tale of sorcerers, heroes and enchanted musical instruments at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets: $55-$182.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 7-10

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — Nathalie Stutzmann conducts Mozart. This concert includes symphony No. 40, as well as the mass in C minor performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus: Tickets: $44-$175.

Nov. 14-16

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — Nathalie Stutzmann conducts Bruckner. Program includes Bruckner’s symphony No. 4 (“Romantic”) and Christina Smith performing C.P.E. Bach’s flute concerto in D minor. Tickets: $29-$140.

Nov. 16

Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens’ ”American Railroad” at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. Founded by Yo-Yo Ma and now led by Rhiannon Giddens, Silkroad Ensemble combines Western classical music with Chinese, African American, Celtic and other musical traditions. Tickets: $70; students $10.

Nov. 19

DeKalb Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Michael Dauterman at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. Program includes Copland, Barber and Mozart, plus Emily Brebach performs Donizetti’s English horn concertino. Tickets: $10-$42.

Pairs well with …

Other events you might also enjoy.

María Irene Fornés’ “Mud,” about a woman living in extreme poverty, is at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts (through Oct. 12). … The Casspir Project, a South African art project consisting of intricately beaded military equipment, arrives at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum (Oct. 18-Nov. 15).

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER