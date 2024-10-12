For classical music lovers, here are recommended upcoming concerts

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Oct. 12
Atlanta Master Chorale at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. The first concert of the season. Tickets: $42; students $10.
Oct. 13
Daniil Trifonov at Spivey Hall. This fast-rising piano star of the classical world will perform Tchaikovsky, Chopin and more. Tickets: $45-$80.
Oct. 15
The Georgian Chamber Players at Eddie’s Attic. Stalwarts of the chamber music scene bring classical to the venue better known for Americana and blues. Tickets: $30.
Oct. 24-26
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Roderick Cox. The Georgia native conducts Barber and Rachmaninoff. Tickets: $29-$135.
Oct. 27
Flutist Adam Sadberry at Spivey Hall. This program is built around stories of Sadberry’s journalist grandfather during the Civil Rights movement. Tickets: $25-$55.
Nov. 1
Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta — Bach’s Lunch at First Presbyterian. Italy-born violist Ettore Causa plays Brahms, Schumann, Rachmaninoff and more with William Ransom on piano. Free.
Nov. 2-10
The Atlanta Opera’s “The Magic Flute.” Mozart’s whimsical tale of sorcerers, heroes and enchanted musical instruments at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets: $55-$182.
Nov. 7-10
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — Nathalie Stutzmann conducts Mozart. This concert includes symphony No. 40, as well as the mass in C minor performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus: Tickets: $44-$175.
Nov. 14-16
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — Nathalie Stutzmann conducts Bruckner. Program includes Bruckner’s symphony No. 4 (“Romantic”) and Christina Smith performing C.P.E. Bach’s flute concerto in D minor. Tickets: $29-$140.
Nov. 16
Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens’ ”American Railroad” at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. Founded by Yo-Yo Ma and now led by Rhiannon Giddens, Silkroad Ensemble combines Western classical music with Chinese, African American, Celtic and other musical traditions. Tickets: $70; students $10.
Nov. 19
DeKalb Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Michael Dauterman at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. Program includes Copland, Barber and Mozart, plus Emily Brebach performs Donizetti’s English horn concertino. Tickets: $10-$42.
