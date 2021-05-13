Food Festivals: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Bringing the Sea to Powder Springs Seafood Festival. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 15 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Free parking and admission. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 706-897-6197. bringingtheseatothesprings.com.

Eat fresh seafood and other food options, browse through arts and crafts and listen to live music. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Farmers Market at The Battery Atlanta. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Admission is free, and parking is free for the first three hours in the Purple, Green, Yellow or Red decks. The Battery Atlanta Plaza Green, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com.

Shop for prepared foods, artisanal bread, home and beauty products and more.

“Unplug Broadway.” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. $50 per vehicle. Cobb County Civic Center parking lot, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-528-8450. andersontheatre.org.

Brings snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, outdoor chairs and blankets to watch “Unplug Broadway,” a revue with a folk twist.

Explore Midtown Garden Stroll is back with a new market for 2021

DeKalb

Movie in the Moonlight. 8:45 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Free. Murphey Candler Park, 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive NE, Brookhaven. facebook.com.

Watch the Disney Pixar film “Onward,” about two elf brothers who go on an adventure. Bring your own blankets, chairs and snacks, and if you interact with other households, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Fernbank after Dark: Eye Spy. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, May 14. $21.95 for non-members, $16.95 for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

If you’re age 21 and up, come learn about your perceptions and observations through experiments and more.

Stone Mountain Village 2021 Cruise-In. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Free admission, $10 entry fee for vehicles. Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 West Mountain Street, Stone Mountain. 770-630-1727. cms4.revize.com.

See cars of all makes, models and years and enjoy listening to music. Prizes will be awarded.

Outdoor Yoga. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, May 15. $10. Blackburn Park, 3494 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Brookhaven. m.facebook.com.

Bring sunscreen and a mat to join Element Yoga for an outdoor yoga class.

North Fulton

Alpharetta City Center Spring Fling. noon-2 p.m. Sunday, May 16. $45. Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce St., Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Watch a fashion show, enjoy brunch, listen to music and score a swag bag. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to North Fulton Community Charities.

“Matilda Jr: The Musical.” 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15. $10. (Friday showing is sold out.) Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-641-3987. roswell.gov.

Catch “Matilda Jr.,” a Broadway junior adaptation of a story of girl power. It’s presented by the Roswell Youth Theatre, and current COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.

TRIBUTE – A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15. From the Earth Brewing Company, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. freshtix.com.

Listen to the eight-piece group TRIBUTE faithfully recreate the music of The Allman Brothers Band. Arrive early (from 7 p.m.-7:50 p.m.) so you don’t have to park first and then check in at the entrance gate. Masks are required outside of your space/box, and social distancing should be observed. If you’d like, bring chairs and a small table, but no outside food or beverages are allowed.

Sunday Sweat Session. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 16. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Bring your mat to take part in a free workout led by Burn Boot Camp.

Gwinnett

Loganville Carnival. continuing 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, May 15 and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Free admission, tickets sold for rides. Field next to City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. loganville-ga.gov.

Get ready to have fun on rides, play games and eat fried desserts when the carnival comes to town.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 14, Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16. $11-$300. TPC Sugarloaf, 2595 Sugarloaf Club Drive, Duluth. axs.com.

Watch top golfers at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Atlanta’s annual stop on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

Brunch on the Lawn. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Free general admission, VIP $35. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. downtownlawrencevillega.com.

Have fun with live music, wares from art vendors, mimosas, brunch and more.

Fort Daniel Open House. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Fort Daniel Historical Site, 2505 Braselton Highway/GA 124, Buford. fortdaniel.com.

Explore how archeology reveals the way people lived on the frontier during the War of 1812 through tours of Fort Daniel, active archeological digs and more.