New $30 million Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opens in Buford

The owners hope to capitalize on the rapid growth in Gwinnett County, tapping potential customers from all over metro Atlanta, Gainesville and Athens.

“We already have experience in Georgia,” Hamann said. “We have a name that’s known.”

Patrons can easily spend $50 to $60 a trip, but he thinks it’s worth it: “It’s a clean, safe quality experience.”

While the original Roswell site had a flat track, this new version is a bi-level affair with sharper turns and more modern electric karts, which create genuine Indy car sounds. The karts also have a “turbo boost” button enabling drivers to gain speed for three seconds once per lap at their discretion.

There are two overlapping tracks for teens and adults and a separate smaller third track for younger kids. (The Marietta location recently shut down its track for renovations and will use similar layouts and technology as the Buford one when it reopens next month.)

Jarett Andretti, a professional race car driver and one of the managing partners, said there are a lot of blind turns: “That’s what makes it fun. It takes a while to learn it.”

The first outdoor Andretti track was built in 1999 in Melbourne, followed by the indoor track in 2001 in Roswell. They also have three Andretti locations in Texas and one in their hometown of Orlando.

“We are very calculated where we go,” Hamann said. “We get calls from all over the country... We don’t think we’re the type of brand that will build 100. We think there are a good 35 to 40 spaces in America that can support this kind of investment.”

Hamann said Gwinnett County was easy to work with. “They really wanted us here,” he said. “If we do well, they do well.”

There are two primary tri-level tracks and a mini Mario track for little kids at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Buford, opened May 13, 2021.

The new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Buford features a new tri-level track setup.

The arcade Midway at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Buford.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Buford has duckpin bowling, a mini-version of regular bowling.

WHERE TO GO

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

2925 Buford Drive, Buford.

470-646-3278, andrettikarting.com/bufordgeorgia.

10 a.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday