Stock Up: Three ways to feed your children

Prepared kids meals

Registered dietitian-nutritionist Jessica Todd of Sandy Springs created Perfectly Portioned Nutrition in 2018. Each week, she and her team offer at least a half dozen prepared meals to feed just one, or a family of four. Each can be customized to add protein or drop the carbs. They’ve just introduced Parents Picks kids meals, with rotating options that include a taco bowl, baked chicken nuggets with macaroni and cheese, hamburger sliders and spaghetti and meatballs. We shared these meals with families, and here’s what we heard from the parents: “The taco bowl was really good, the salsa wasn’t too spicy and the meal was just the right portion.” “We liked that the ingredients were all listed, we knew what they were, and we could pronounce everything in the list. And no preservatives!” “With no prep work to do, these are easy to serve, which is (a) bonus. Easy to keep on hand for those days when you just don’t have time to cook.”

$7 per kids meal. Order online between 9 a.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, and choose delivery the following Sunday or Monday. Use the zip code checker to see whether you are in the delivery area. Meals also can be picked up in Sandy Springs. perfectlyportionednutrition.com.

Baby-friendly puffs from Mission MightyMe. Courtesy of Mission MightyMe

Baby-friendly puffs to help prevent allergies

In March 2020, Atlanta residents J.J. and Catherine Jaxon, parents of three, including one with a severe nut allergy, launched Mission MightyMe, to provide a solution to a big problem — how to introduce allergens early on, to help prevent food allergies later. They worked with Dr. Gideon Lack, whose research found that starting children on peanut foods at four to 10 months old, and keeping peanuts in their diet regularly, might help reduce their risk of peanut allergies. Their first product was Proactive Peanut Puffs, star-shaped bites of rice flour, ground peanuts and peanut flour that are about ¾-inch, end to end, and easy for little fingers to hold on to. They can be served as snacks, or crumbled and mixed into solid foods. Bigger kids like them as a crunchy snack. Now, they have introduced Proactive Nut Butter Puffs, combining peanuts and tree nuts (cashews, almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts). These heart-shaped bites are flavored with cinnamon, and were a big hit among our taste testers.

$4.99 per 1.5-ounce pouch, or $4.49 per pouch with subscription. Available at missionmightyme.com.

