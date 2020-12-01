Stock Up: Three ways to enjoy chocolate for the holidays

Kosher chocolate for Hanukkah

Sugar Plum Chocolates of Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, has dreamed up an 8 Days of Hanukkah Gift Mailer that will delight young and old. Each artfully decorated box contains a chocolate menorah, lollipops, chocolate-covered sandwich cookies, chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered marshmallows, a chocolate bar and chocolate drops, all sprinkled with blue and white nonpareils. The kosher chocolate is melt-in-your-mouth luscious, and, since the pieces are a mix of dark and milk chocolate, it should be a hit with all ages. You can hand out the contents over the course of the holiday festival, or make a big splash by sharing it all at once.

$49 for the gift bag. Available at sugar-plum.com/products/8-days-of-hanukkah-gift-mailer.

Hot cocoa and marshmallow gift box from Malvi. Courtesy of Veauux Credit: VEAUUX Credit: VEAUUX

Hot cocoa and marshmallow gift box

In Cumming, Laura and Paris Retana of Malvi Marshmallow Confections are busy whipping up fun marshmallows in the flavors you need (cotton candy, fluffy nutter, passion fruit and honey) to complement a cup of hot chocolate. Then, they package those marshmallows in a gift box, with an 8-ounce tin of hot cocoa mix and a 4.5-ounce container of sprinkles, ready to ship to anyone you choose. The cocoa mix is bittersweet, so it’s rich and deeply flavored, which makes it just the right balance for those fluffy marshmallows, which are oversized, so they are not going to fade away in that cup of cocoa. Top everything off with sprinkles, for a festive finish, and you’ve got a very special and satisfying treat for those cold nights that are sure to come.

$30 per gift box. Available at malvimallow.com/products/malvi-hot-cocoa-marshmallow-gift-box.

More must-buy food productsRead more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.