Stock up: Three things to satisfy your urge to snack

Nuts Over Olives from BobbySue’s Nuts

Why put out a dish of nuts and another dish of olives? Why not combine them, add a hint of sweetness, and take care of all your snack cravings at once? It’s a case of “Why didn’t someone think of this before?” In 2008, Chappaqua, New York-based Barb Kobren (the “BobbySue” of her business name) created a line of Sofi Award-winning nut mixes, including the savory-sweet-salty one we tried, Nuts Over Olives. Everyone who tried it enjoyed this combination of almonds, cashews and pecans, mixed with slivered olives, and all lightly coated with a slightly sweet meringue. With so many different ingredients, every handful is just a little different. There’s also the original mix, which is just the nuts; an Everything Goes Nuts mix with everything bagel seasoning; and Some Like It Hot, which is the mix with a bit of heat. A portion of all sales is donated to help animals in need.

$5 per 3.5-ounce container. Available at Kroger stores with a Murray’s cheese counter, or at Amazon and the Georgia Sourdough Pantry. Information at bobbysuesnuts.com.

Caption Rosemary and roasted garlic flatbread crackers from the Accidental Baker. Courtesy of Jennie McCray Credit: Jennie McCray Credit: Jennie McCray

Flatbread crackers from the Accidental Baker

Jennie McCray and Kevin Mason run the Accidental Baker, a family bakery in Hillsborough, North Carolina. They sell baked treats, like cinnamon rolls, at the Eno River Farmers Market, but their ovens are mainly kept busy producing the flatbread crackers that have become their signature. They offer six flavors: sea salt, sesame, black pepper and sea salt, everything, spicy Firecrackers, and the ones we tried, rosemary and roasted garlic. These crisp, sturdy 3-by-6-inch crackers are not going to shatter when you dip them into a bowl of hummus or top them with thinly sliced summer tomatoes and goat cheese. McCray and Mason pride themselves on using locally milled flour, and even the artwork on their boxes reflects their pride of place, as each is illustrated with places in North Carolina and Virginia that are significant to their family.

$8.99 per 5.5-ounce package. Available at Whole Foods Market, Star Provisions and at theaccidentalbakernc.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.