Stock Up: Cheese every which way

Cultured coconut kefir “cheese” from Cultured Traditions

In her commercial kitchen in Suwanee, Tanya Batskikh and her Cultured Traditions team prepare bottles, jars and containers of a wide range of cultured foods, most based on recipes from her native Russia. Recently, we tried her “cheese” made from coconut kefir. It’s creamy, perfectly spreadable and available in both plain and (our favorite) garlic herb flavors, both with the underlying flavor of the organic coconut milk they’re made from. Nondairy cheese is a healthy alternative to dairy cheese, whether you’re moving to a plant-based diet, cutting back on your dairy intake, or just looking to try something new.

$7 per 6-ounce container. Available for local pickup at the Cultured Traditions shop, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Suwanee. 678-205-6348, culturedtraditions.com.

Crunchy baked cheese from Just the Cheese. Courtesy of Just the Cheese Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Crunchy baked cheese from Just the Cheese

David Scharfman comes from a Wisconsin cheese-making family. Scharfman said the crunchy bars first were created by his dad, Paul, when 10-year-old David said his favorite part of a grilled cheese sandwich was the crunchy cheese around the edges and wondered why they couldn’t make crunchy cheese. His dad assembled a team, and they came up with a way to make crunchy cheese bars just in time for the Atkins diet craze, but the product eventually faded away. In 2017, the younger Scharfman recognized there was a ready market for a crunchy product made of just one ingredient, cheese, with less than 1 carb, 150 calories and 8 grams of protein per package of two bars. Just the Cheese was reborn. Now, there are four flavors of bars — grilled cheese, aged cheddar, mild cheddar and jalapeno cheese — and also mini rounds, perfect for grabbing by the handful, that come in four flavors — Wisconsin cheddar, white cheddar, jalapeno and grilled cheese. For fans of cheese plus crunch, these are just the thing.

$9.99 per four-flavor sampler (eight bars total) or $9.95 per four-flavor sampler of four half-ounce mini packs. Available at Sprouts, Amazon or justthecheese.com.

