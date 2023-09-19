BreakingNews
Stock Up: 3 things to pick up at the grocery store

Credit: Levi Arnold

Credit: Levi Arnold

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
13 minutes ago
Here are three new products you can pick up at the grocery store.

Macadamia milk

We’re enjoying Milkadamia, a line of macadamia nut-based milks from Jindilli Beverages, an Illinois-based branch of an Australian company. The nuts come from Australia and South Africa, and the resulting creamy plant milk is available in five flavors and two ready-to-drink beverages. We liked the unsweetened vanilla milk in coffee and used it to make chia pudding. Everyone who tried the ready-to-drink beverages agreed they could drink them all day. The coffee latte is a lightly sweetened blend of arabica coffee and macadamia milk, and the milk tea is a blend with aromatic black tea. Each 32-ounce container is supposed to serve four, but our taste testers had a hard time limiting themselves to 8 ounces.

$4.49-$4.99 per 32-ounce container of milks. Milks available at Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts and Sevananda and in multi-packs at Amazon. Also, $29 for four-packs of 32-ounce containers of milks and $41.28 for six-packs of ready-to-drink flavors at shopmilkadamia.com.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Southern tea blends

Iced tea at our house has to be made with Luzianne. It’s a tradition passed down for three generations. As much as we love the traditional blend of orange pekoe and pekoe cut black teas, we are thoroughly enjoying their new line of flavored teas. The green teas are watermelon and honey, and mint with rose blossom. The honeyed peach is an herbal blend. The blends combine flavorful ingredients, such as rose hips and rose petals, orange peel, lemongrass, peppermint and hibiscus and dried honey. We couldn’t pick a favorite. They’re good hot, but we’ve been enjoying them over ice.

$6.99 per box of 18 tea bags. Available at Kroger, Publix and luzianne.com.

Credit: Yellow Images

Credit: Yellow Images

Wing-flavored peanuts

We say yes, please, to roasted peanuts in our favorite chicken wing flavors. Henrietta Said is a new brand from Truly Good Foods in Charlotte, North Carolina, offering four boldly spiced flavors of jumbo peanuts. We like their Nashville hot chicken peanuts, a blend of hot seasoning and dill pickle flavors; the ancho kimchi peanuts, which are spicy and tangy; and the original Buffalo peanuts, with the traditional garlic, paprika and cayenne seasonings. Every flavor was a hit among our taste testers, but our personal pick was the lemon pepper peanuts, a wing seasoning beloved in Atlanta.

$4.99 per 5-ounce resealable pouch. Available at Fresh Market and in four-packs for $19.99 at henriettasaid.com.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

