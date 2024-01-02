Stock Up: 3 things that are perfect for a January movie night

$79.99. Order at westbend.com.

Goo Goo Clusters

We don’t think movie night is complete without a Goo Goo Cluster. Created in Nashville in 1912, the 3-inch mound of milk chocolate-covered peanuts, caramel and nougat is said to be the very first combination candy bar. The Standard Candy Co. went on to create pecan and peanut butter versions, but the original is still our favorite. And we love Lil’ Goos — bite-size mounds of all the original components, perfect for noshing throughout your movie-watching.

$2.50 per 1.75-ounce bag of original clusters, $7 per 6-ounce bag of Lil’ Goos. Available at the Buttery ATL, World Market, Hobby Lobby, Cracker Barrel, Bass Pro Shops and googoo.com.

Pretzels

In 2018, Casey May and Sean McSweeney started making Knotty Pretzels in flavors that paired well with beer. Now, there are six flavors, including honey mustard, smoky cheddar bacon, mesquite barbecue and the original savory Italian, inspired by McSweeney’s grandmother. These pretzels are seasoned perfectly, which leads to you taking a sip of something quenching, and coming back for another. They’re billed as “the official pretzel of beer,” but we’re declaring them the official pretzel of movie night.

$4.99 per 7.5-ounce bag or $29.99 for six bags. Available at Publix, 3 Taverns Brewery, Monday Night Garage, Whole Foods Market, Urban Tree Cidery, the Local Exchange and knottypretzels.com.

