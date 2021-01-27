RECIPE: Wild halibut offers taste of Alaska

Whenever I peruse the fish counter, I am immediately transported back to the day I found myself standing in the middle of a small fishing boat that was vigorously bobbing up and down on the waters of Alaska’s massive Cook Inlet and engulfed by volcanoes.
The scent of fresh fish mixed with brackish sea water triggers my memory of catching my first 60-pound halibut while surrounded by the “Ring of Fire” — Mount Saint Augustine, Mount Spurr and three other active volcanoes that line the coast leading north toward Anchorage.
There is something about the majesty and verve of the Last Frontier that make fish or any other food from there taste even more pure and vibrant.
As a result, I’ve come to love Alaska halibut. It doesn’t take much effort to prepare. It’s also highly versatile as it will absorb any flavor paired with it.
This wild halibut recipe is a tribute to my Alaskan fishing experience. The vegetables are stir-fried for just a few minutes until crisp-tender and bright. The meaty, fresh fillets are gently basted in bubbling, red curry paste and mellow coconut milk. Fresh mint, celery leaves and a generous squeeze of fresh lime lend the dish piquant, but not spicy, flavor.
Chadwick Boyd is a frequent TV guest, judge on Hallmark Channel and cookbook author. Find more of his work at chadwickboydlifestyle.com.
- 4 6-ounce wild Alaska halibut fillets
- Sea salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
- 3 celery stalks, cut into 3-inch pieces (see note), plus 2 tablespoons reserved leaves
- 1 cup snow peas, ends trimmed
- ½ red bell pepper, very thinly sliced
- ½ yellow bell pepper, very thinly sliced
- 6 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons red curry paste
- ½ cup vegetable broth or fish stock
- 1 14-ounce can light coconut milk
- 2-3 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh mint leaves
- Generous squeeze of fresh lime
- Place the fillets on a dinner plate. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the celery, snow peas and peppers. Saute for 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic. Continue cooking for 2 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to a plate.
- Lower the heat to medium. Add the curry paste to the skillet. Whisk in the broth and coconut milk. Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Using tongs, place the halibut in the sauce. Cook 10-12 minutes, or until it just becomes opaque in the center, occasionally spooning the sauce over the fish. The cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the halibut.
- Return the vegetables to the skillet. Top with the reserved celery leaves and mint. Squeeze the lime juice over top. Serve from the skillet. Alternatively, divide the vegetables among four shallow bowls. Place the halibut on top of each portion. Spoon the sauce over the fish. Sprinkle with celery leaves and mint. Squeeze each serving with fresh lime. Note: If celery stalks are extra thick, slice them in half lengthwise. Serves: 4
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 366 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 34 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 21 grams total fat (13 grams saturated), 83 milligrams cholesterol, 302 milligrams sodium.
