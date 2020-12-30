RECIPE: Skillet pork chops are perfect for down-home New Year’s Eve dinner

We all are yearning for comfort and assurance these days. Comfort food means safety and satisfaction. It means simplicity. And it most certainly is a reminder of home.

One of my go-to comfort foods are pork chops. They are a very tender, quick-cooking cut of meat – so quick-cooking, in fact, that they’re quite easy to overcook. This is why I start them on the stovetop to get a good sear then transfer them to the oven to finish cooking. The surrounding heat of the oven controls the rate of cooking and prevents the outside of the chops from getting tough and dry before the interior has finished cooking. Despite what you may have read, pork chops are entirely safe to eat when cooked to 145 degrees; keep a close eye on their temperature with an instant-read thermometer.