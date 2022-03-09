RECIPE: Puffy pockets are satisfying reward for homemade whole-wheat pita

It is entirely worth it to make your own pita bread. I know that decent pita bread is readily available at most grocery stores, and achieving the distinctive pita pocket seems like an act of sorcery only seasoned bakers can attain. However, I also know there are few breads in the baking world capable of offering a magical “this is why I bake” payoff within a few hours of deciding to make them.
Pita bread is both easy to make and highly rewarding for bakers of any skill level, as long as you stick to the basics of good bread baking: attention to details, organization, and the courage to try again if it doesn’t go quite right.
Keep in mind pita bread wants your attention. They bake quickly in a hot oven, so you have to keep your eye on them. The tradeoff for this babying is you have a front row seat to watching flat discs of dough puff into something entirely different and wonderful.
Feel free to fully substitute the all-purpose flour for the best whole-wheat flour you can find. It will require a bit more kneading, but the end result is flavorful, nutty and wholesome.
- 2 cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 cup (240 grams) water
- 1/2 cup (70 grams) whole-wheat flour
- 1 tablespoon (13 grams) extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 1/4 teaspoons (7 grams) yeast
- 1 1/2 teaspoons (7 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon (3 grams) kosher salt
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine all-purpose flour, water and whole-wheat flour on low speed until the dough is just combined and no dry bits of flour remain. Alternately, use your hands to combine flours and water in a large mixing bowl until just combined and no dry bits of flours remain. Cover bowl with a clean tea towel and let rest 20 minutes.
- Add olive oil, yeast, sugar and salt to dough and mix on medium-high speed 6 minutes, until dough is smooth, bouncy and pulls back if gently tug. If working by hand, knead until the same effect is achieved, about 20 minutes. Dough should stick to itself more than it sticks to you. Cover again with a clean tea towel and proof in a warm spot 1 1/2 hours, until it looks alive and has increased in size, but is not bloated and fragile.
- Heat oven to 475 degrees and place a baking stone, baking steel, or 12-inch cast-iron skillet inside. This will mimic a hearth, which will allow the pita to puff evenly.
- On a very lightly floured surface, divide dough into 6 pieces and roll into small rounds. Cover with a clean tea towel and let rest 15 minutes.
- On a lightly floured surfaced, roll each ball into thin rounds no more than ¼-inch thick.
- Working 1 or 2 pita at a time, flip so rolled side is on the bottom and place on heated baking stone, making sure they don’t touch. Close oven and watch carefully. As soon as pita puff, they’re done. Carefully remove finished pita and immediately wrap in a clean linen towel. Repeat until all pita are baked. Makes 6 pita.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per pita: 218 calories (percent of calories from fat, 12), 6 grams protein, 42 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 384 milligrams sodium.
Chris Wilkins has been a professional baker for 12 years. He is a two-time James Beard Award nominee and the founder and co-owner of Root Baking Co. and Pizza Jeans. Submit your baking questions to bakebetterajc@gmail.com.
