RECIPE: Puffy pockets are satisfying reward for homemade whole-wheat pita

Pita bread is both easy to make and highly rewarding for bakers of any skill level, as long as you stick to the basics of good bread baking: attention to details, organization, and the courage to try again if it doesn’t go quite right.

Keep in mind pita bread wants your attention. They bake quickly in a hot oven, so you have to keep your eye on them. The tradeoff for this babying is you have a front row seat to watching flat discs of dough puff into something entirely different and wonderful.