RECIPE: Pomegranate, dried cherries give gingerbread festive flavor

“Scanning the ingredients, you may recognize it for what it is: gingerbread,” writes Schreiber, “but not that of the cookie-cutout persuasion.”

Pomegranate molasses and juice, along with dried cherries, give this dense, dairy-free cake bright, distinctive flavor. And the cocktail of pomegranate juice, white rum and orange liqueur that gets poured into holes poked into the cake as soon as it’s pulled from the oven adds a touch of tutti-frutti festivity.