RECIPE: Make Woodward & Park’s Okonomiyaki

These days, it seems that okonomiyaki (say that three times fast!) is on everyone’s lips. It’s a traditional dish from Osaka, Japan, but it lends itself to interesting variations. At Woodward & Park, it’s a mix of napa cabbage, kimchi, and bacon, which subs for the pork belly you might find at other places. The crispy pancake is fun to eat and the garnishes add another layer of flavor.

When he sent the recipe, executive chef Dan Brown told us, “Okonomiyaki was one of the dishes I was looking forward to trying in Japan the most. My wife and I had an incredible meal at a little basement restaurant in Tokyo called Rokumonya that specialized in it. We sat at the counter, watched, and I took notes. I think guests enjoy it so much because it’s surprising. Most people won’t know what it is, and just saying ‘cabbage pancake’ doesn’t come close to doing the dish justice. It’s incredibly flavorful and really catches people off guard because they don’t know what to expect. We have several customers that come in to get it more than once a week!”