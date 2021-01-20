RECIPE: Make Woodward & Park’s Okonomiyaki

We enjoyed the Okonomiyaki from Woodward & Park. Who knew a cabbage pancake could be so interesting? How do they make it? — Jamila Jones, Stone Mountain
These days, it seems that okonomiyaki (say that three times fast!) is on everyone’s lips. It’s a traditional dish from Osaka, Japan, but it lends itself to interesting variations. At Woodward & Park, it’s a mix of napa cabbage, kimchi, and bacon, which subs for the pork belly you might find at other places. The crispy pancake is fun to eat and the garnishes add another layer of flavor.
When he sent the recipe, executive chef Dan Brown told us, “Okonomiyaki was one of the dishes I was looking forward to trying in Japan the most. My wife and I had an incredible meal at a little basement restaurant in Tokyo called Rokumonya that specialized in it. We sat at the counter, watched, and I took notes. I think guests enjoy it so much because it’s surprising. Most people won’t know what it is, and just saying ‘cabbage pancake’ doesn’t come close to doing the dish justice. It’s incredibly flavorful and really catches people off guard because they don’t know what to expect. We have several customers that come in to get it more than once a week!”
Brown reassures home cooks not to be daunted by the ingredient list, and especially those topping suggestions. Everything is relatively inexpensive and available at your nearest Asian grocery store or at well-stocked international market such as the Buford Highway Farmers Market or H Mart.
Credit: Mia Yakel
Woodward & Park Okonomiyaki
- 2 cups shredded napa cabbage (about 2 large leaves)
- 1/2 cup kimchi
- 1/4 cup Okonomiyaki Batter (see recipe)
- Salt and pepper
- Toasted sesame oil or canola oil, for oiling griddle
- 2 slices regular-cut bacon, cut in half
- Toppings: Okonomiyaki sauce (Chef Dan Brown prefers Bulldog brand), Japanese-style mayonnaise (Brown recommends Kewpie brand), furikake, togarashi and bonito flakes
- Heat a large skillet or griddle to medium heat.
- In a large bowl, stir together cabbage, kimchi and batter. Add a hefty pinch of salt and pepper.
- When skillet or griddle is hot, brush an 8-inch round with sesame or canola oil. Top with cabbage mixture and flatten mixture to an even pancake shape, about 8 inches around. Arrange bacon strips on top of cabbage mixture. Cook about 5 minutes or until bottom is golden brown. Carefully flip over so bacon is on the bottom and cook until bacon is crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to plate, top as desired and serve. Makes: 1
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 506 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 15 grams protein, 29 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 37 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 111 milligrams cholesterol, 1,197 milligrams sodium.
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- In a medium bowl, whisk together water, eggs, salt and baking powder. When well blended, add flour and whisk until mixture is smooth. Makes: 1 1/4 cups
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/4-cup serving: 120 calories (percent of calories from fat, 17), 5 grams protein, 19 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 74 milligrams cholesterol, 258 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Woodward & Park, 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-1091, woodwardparkatl.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
