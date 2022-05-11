RECIPE: Make Miller Union’s Pork Schnitzel with Minted Peas and Rhubarb Chutney

For spring, Satterfield is serving his pork schnitzel with peas and rhubarb chutney. He provided the recipes for the three components and suggests serving this with sauteed spring greens, as you see in our photo. Satterfield has garnished the dish with edible spring flowers and tiny sorrel leaves.

Satterfield says the pork benefits from a long soak in the buttermilk, as long as overnight, so plan your preparations accordingly.