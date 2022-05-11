RECIPE: Make Miller Union’s Pork Schnitzel with Minted Peas and Rhubarb Chutney

It is a special evening when we can go to Miller Union. Many dishes, like the pork schnitzel, are served with a seasonal twist. Will chef-owner Steven Satterfield share the recipe for a spring version of this favorite? — Lamar Hunt, John Creek
For spring, Satterfield is serving his pork schnitzel with peas and rhubarb chutney. He provided the recipes for the three components and suggests serving this with sauteed spring greens, as you see in our photo. Satterfield has garnished the dish with edible spring flowers and tiny sorrel leaves.
Satterfield says the pork benefits from a long soak in the buttermilk, as long as overnight, so plan your preparations accordingly.
- 2 (8- to 10-ounce) boneless pork chops, patted dry
- 1 tablespoon fine sea salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 cups fine white breadcrumbs
- Canola oil, for frying
- Minted Peas (see recipe)
- 4 tablespoons Rhubarb Chutney (see recipe)
- 1 lemon, sliced into wedges and seeds removed, for serving
- Line a cutting board with plastic wrap and secure the board underneath with a damp towel or a rubber grip so it won’t slip.
- Place 1 pork chop on plastic-lined board and cover with another sheet of plastic wrap. Using the smooth side of a meat mallet, pound pork chop until it is about 1/2-inch thick. Repeat with second pork chop, starting with fresh plastic wrap if the first two tear. Cut each flattened pork chop into 2 even pieces.
- In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Season the pork pieces on all sides with salt and pepper mixture, coating evenly. Discard any unused salt and pepper mixture.
- Place seasoned cutlets in a casserole dish and cover with the buttermilk. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour and as long as overnight.
- Put breadcrumbs in pie plate and whisk in remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Using 1 hand, remove 1 pork cutlet from buttermilk, gently shake off excess and lay it in the breadcrumbs. Using your dry hand, press breadcrumbs onto pork, then turn cutlet and press breadcrumbs onto second side. Arrange pieces on a wire rack or piece of parchment paper. Repeat until all cutlets are well coated with breadcrumbs. Discard buttermilk.
- Fill a cast-iron skillet or other wide, heavy frying pan with about 1 to 1/2 inches oil and place it over medium heat until it reaches 350 degrees. Gently place pork in skillet. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan. Fry on each side until the breadcrumbs are golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes per side, then transfer to a platter lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining cutlets, adjusting heat as needed to maintain oil temperature while frying.
- Divide Minted Peas among 4 serving plates. Top with 1 pork schnitzel and add 1 tablespoon Rhubarb Chutney. Serve with lemon wedge. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, entire recipe: 632 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 37 grams protein, 54 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams fiber, 30 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 87 milligrams cholesterol, 2,894 milligrams sodium. Per serving, pork schnitzel only: 353 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 29 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 16 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 72 milligrams cholesterol, 1,434 milligrams sodium.
Fresh peas should be coming to local farmers markets soon.
- 1 pound shelled English peas (about 2 1/2 pounds peas in pod)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup sliced green onions
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup mint leaves
- 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves
- 1/4 cup water, or as needed
- Taste the peas and if they are sweet when raw, you can skip the blanching step. If they are starchy, add the peas to a pot filled with enough lightly salted water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook until peas are just tender, about 2 minutes. Drain immediately.
- In a medium skillet, heat butter and olive oil over medium heat. When butter melts, add green onions and 2 teaspoons salt and cook until green onion is tender and begins brown, about 5 minutes. Add peas and pepper, reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Cook, covered but stirring occasionally, until peas are very tender but not mushy and still bright green, 6 to 7 minutes.
- Transfer pea mixture to bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade and add mint, parsley and 1/4 cup water. Process until a coarse pureed texture is achieved, 1 to 2 minutes. If mixture is too thick to move freely, add just enough water to get it moving while food processor is running. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper, if needed.
- Transfer pea mixture to a bowl and set aside until ready to serve or cover and chill up to 1 day. If making ahead, warm just before serving. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 214 calories (percent of calories from fat, 54), 7 grams protein, 19 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams fiber, 13 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 15 milligrams cholesterol, 1,172 milligrams sodium.
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 diced shallot
- 1-inch piece ginger root, peeled and minced
- 2 teaspoons yellow mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon brown mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Pinch ground cloves
- 1 cup diced rhubarb
- In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine sugar, vinegar, shallot, ginger, yellow mustard seeds, brown mustard seeds, salt and cloves. Bring to a simmer and let cook until the liquid reduces to a thickened syrup, about 2 minutes. Stir in rhubarb and continue cooking until rhubarb is tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Place in a covered container and store refrigerated until ready to use. Makes 1/2 cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 2-tablespoon serving: 65 calories (percent of calories from fat, 6), 1 gram protein, 15 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 291 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Miller Union, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta; 678-733-8550, millerunion.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author