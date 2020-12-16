RECIPE: Make 19 Degrees North’s Roasted Brussels Sprouts

My husband and I like to drive to Dahlonega to shop and dine. We had a most delightful lunch at 19 Degrees North Seafood & Grill overlooking the historic courthouse square. We ordered fresh trout topped with fresh mango relish (yum!) which came with the tastiest Brussels sprouts. Were they oven roasted? I wonder if they’d explain how they achieve such a delicious vegetable side dish. Thank you so much! — Chris Drake, Brookhaven
The roasted Brussels sprouts are one of almost a dozen side dishes available on both the lunch and dinner menus at 19 Degrees North. The recipe is a collaboration between general manager Geoffrey Stephens and executive chef Jason Davenport. It’s been on the menu since the restaurant opened in September 2018.
“The sweetness of the maple-mustard glaze balances the bitterness of the charred sprouts,” says Stephens. He also offers this pointer for preparing it: “Be sure to only keep the glazed sprouts on the heat for a minute. Any longer and the glaze will separate and you will end up with oily sprouts.”
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and sprouts cut in half
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1/2 cup Maple-Mustard Glaze (see recipe)
- Heat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a large bowl, toss sprouts with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread sprouts on a rimmed baking sheet and roast 6 to 7 minutes or until tender and lightly charred. Remove from oven and transfer sprouts to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add Maple-Mustard Glaze, toss together, cook 1 minute, then remove from heat quickly and transfer to serving dish. Serves: 4
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 194 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 4 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 4 milligrams cholesterol, 202 milligrams sodium.
Maple-Mustard Glaze
Any extra glaze would be delicious brushed over grilled salmon.
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- Salt and pepper
- In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, maple syrup and mustard. Taste for seasoning. Keep refrigerated until ready to use. Makes: 3/4 cup
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 43 calories (percent of calories from fat, 44), trace protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 2 milligrams cholesterol, 72 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...19 Degrees North Seafood & Grill, 19 N. Chestatee St., Dahlonega. 706-867-6602, 19dgnorth.biz.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.