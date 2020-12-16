RECIPE: Make 19 Degrees North’s Roasted Brussels Sprouts

The roasted Brussels sprouts are one of almost a dozen side dishes available on both the lunch and dinner menus at 19 Degrees North. The recipe is a collaboration between general manager Geoffrey Stephens and executive chef Jason Davenport. It’s been on the menu since the restaurant opened in September 2018.

“The sweetness of the maple-mustard glaze balances the bitterness of the charred sprouts,” says Stephens. He also offers this pointer for preparing it: “Be sure to only keep the glazed sprouts on the heat for a minute. Any longer and the glaze will separate and you will end up with oily sprouts.”