RECIPE: Learn to make your own mayo

Now, I keep a jar of Duke’s on hand at all times. But when I really want to impress, I spend five minutes whipping an egg, garlic, oil and vinegar into homemade mayo. I was curious. What makes Japanese mayonnaise special, and could I create a substitute using ingredients I already had?

The fundamental difference between Japanese mayonnaise recipes and my own is that Japanese mayonnaise is made from egg yolks, not the whole egg. This creates a gloriously rich texture and striking gold color. While a mild vinegar appears in both mayos, Japanese recipes temper the tanginess with pinches of sugar. Umami notes are traditionally added with dashi powder or MSG; my “on hand ingredients” challenge meant adding Worcestershire sauce instead.