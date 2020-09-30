RECIPE: Learn to make STK’s Beef Filet Lollipops with Chimichurri Sauce

“BC” (before coronavirus), I visited STK in Midtown Atlanta. I enjoyed very much the lollipop filet with chimichurri sauce. Will they share the recipe? — Eunice Mafundikwa, Brookhaven
STK’s executive chef Andrea Montobbio was happy to share this recipe. Chimichurri is a classic table sauce for steaks and comes to us by way of Argentina and Uruguay. It’s a combination of chopped fresh herbs, onion and garlic that complements beef, but is just as delicious served with other grilled meats.
The beef filet lollipops at STK are medallions still attached to the rib bone. You’re unlikely to find these at your local grocer, but the technique and the sauce will be delicious on a boneless filet, or indeed, any grilled cut of beef.
- 2 (3-ounce) beef filets
- 1/2 cup Chimichurri Sauce (see recipe), divided
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- Salt and pepper
- In a medium bowl, cover filets with 1/4 cup Chimichurri Sauce and the soy sauce. Turn to cover steaks with sauce, then cover bowl and refrigerate at least two hours or overnight.
- When ready to cook, heat grill to 400 degrees. Arrange filets on grill and season lightly with salt and pepper. Grill to desired doneness. Remove from grill and brush with Chimichurri sauce, then serve remaining sauce on the side. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, with 3-ounce filets: 537 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 38 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 40 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 117 milligrams cholesterol, 580 milligrams sodium.
- 1 cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 3 sprigs oregano, stems removed, leaves finely chopped
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
- 5 large cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes, or to taste
- In a large bowl, toss together parsley, oregano, red onion and garlic. Stir in olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- In a 1-cup measuring cup, combine vinegar, lime juice and ground red pepper flakes. Store separately.
- When ready to use, add vinegar mixture to herbs and use immediately. Makes 1 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 50 calories (percent of calories from fat, 91), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... STK Steakhouse, 1075 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-793-0144, stksteakhouse.com/venues/atlanta.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.