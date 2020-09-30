RECIPE: Learn to make STK’s Beef Filet Lollipops with Chimichurri Sauce

STK’s executive chef Andrea Montobbio was happy to share this recipe. Chimichurri is a classic table sauce for steaks and comes to us by way of Argentina and Uruguay. It’s a combination of chopped fresh herbs, onion and garlic that complements beef, but is just as delicious served with other grilled meats.

The beef filet lollipops at STK are medallions still attached to the rib bone. You’re unlikely to find these at your local grocer, but the technique and the sauce will be delicious on a boneless filet, or indeed, any grilled cut of beef.