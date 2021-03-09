RECIPE: Chickpeas turn decadent truffles into a not-guilty pleasure

In this new book, you’ll find approachable swaps, like ground turkey for ground beef. There also are some unexpected suggestions, like using pureed chickpeas to mimic the texture of cookie dough in Davis’ Chickpea-Oatmeal Cookie Dough Truffle recipe. This decadent dessert is absolutely delicious, and the fact that it’s made with protein- and fiber-rich chickpeas is nothing short of nutritional brilliance. My people couldn’t detect the sneaky legumes, and they’ve been relentless detectives ever since I pulled a fast one with chocolate zucchini cookies.

The only change I suggest is to reduce the size of your truffles. Because they are so rich, a scant tablespoon is all you need for each sweet treat. Davis gets 16-18 truffles with this recipe; I stretched it to 20-22, and we promptly ate them all. Unfortunately, there’s no swap for self-control.