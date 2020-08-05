Learn how to make the wok-seared green beans from Doc Chey’s

The Doc Chey’s Noodle House dining rooms in Grant Park and Morningside/Virginia-Highland remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the wok-seared green beans are available on the restaurant’s takeout and delivery menu. Interestingly, the beans use the same Cantonese sauce that a component of their Chinese Lo Mein, a recipe they shared back in April. It’s a true multi-purpose sauce!

Rich Chey, owner of Doc Chey’s, has continued the restaurant’s partnership with the Meal Bridge. Diners can order a meal from Doc Chey’s, Dragon Bowl or Osteria 832 to be delivered to Emory University Hospital or to Grady Memorial Hospital, and the restaurant will make a matching donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Thus far, more than 15,000 meals have been donated to frontline healthcare professionals and food insecure neighbors, according to Chey.