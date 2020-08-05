Learn how to make the wok-seared green beans from Doc Chey’s

Doc Chey’s works some magic with their wok-seared green beans. My kids truly enjoy eating this vegetable dish. If I could get the recipe at home it would definitely increase their green vegetable intake. — Johanna Chapin, Atlanta
The Doc Chey’s Noodle House dining rooms in Grant Park and Morningside/Virginia-Highland remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the wok-seared green beans are available on the restaurant’s takeout and delivery menu. Interestingly, the beans use the same Cantonese sauce that a component of their Chinese Lo Mein, a recipe they shared back in April. It’s a true multi-purpose sauce!
Rich Chey, owner of Doc Chey’s, has continued the restaurant’s partnership with the Meal Bridge. Diners can order a meal from Doc Chey’s, Dragon Bowl or Osteria 832 to be delivered to Emory University Hospital or to Grady Memorial Hospital, and the restaurant will make a matching donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Thus far, more than 15,000 meals have been donated to frontline healthcare professionals and food insecure neighbors, according to Chey.
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus extra for deep frying
- 8 cups green beans, trimmed
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 1 cup Cantonese Sauce (see recipe)
- Sesame seeds, for garnish
- In a deep fryer, heat oil to 350 degrees. Deep fry green beans until skins begin to wrinkle, 20 to 30 seconds. Drain beans.
- In a hot, well-seasoned wok, add remaining 4 tablespoons oil. Stir fry garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add hot beans and cook until beans are seared brown in spots. Add sauce and continue cooking until sauce reduces by half. Serve immediately, garnished with sesame seeds. Serves: 4
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 324 calories (percent of calories from fat, 55), 7 grams protein, 31 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 21 grams fat (3 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 1,949 milligrams sodium.
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup Shaoxing cooking wine
- 1/3 cup oyster sauce
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- In a medium bowl, whisk together soy sauce, cooking wine, oyster sauce and sugar. Whisk until the sugar dissolves. Set aside. Makes: 1 cup
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 15 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, trace fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 383 milligrams sodium.
From the Menu of ... Doc Chey’s Noodle House. 563 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. 404-688-4238, doccheys.com.
