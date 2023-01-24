From dip to sip: New Hormel Chili Cheese Brew beer available online

The beer is available online only starting today. A four-pack is $24 and available while supplies last.

“The crushable American lager features Minnesota Pilsner barley malt and flaked corn. With this delicious corn chip-flavored base, Modist Brewing Co. added a mix of savory spices and hints of cheddar cheese powder to bring the flavors of Hormel Chili Cheese Dip to life,” Hormel said in describing the beer.