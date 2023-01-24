From dip to sip: New Hormel Chili Cheese Brew beer available online

This is the mashup we never saw coming.
Hormel Chili today launched the Hormel Chili Cheese Brew — a beer inspired by the chili cheese dip.
Hormel said it teamed up with Modist Brewing Co. to create the “unexpected sip inspired by everybody’s favorite dip for this real-life, totally delicious collaboration. With a little bit of madness and a serious amount of chili-inspired spices, the beer is now ready for fans’ taste buds.”
The beer is available online only starting today. A four-pack is $24 and available while supplies last.
“The crushable American lager features Minnesota Pilsner barley malt and flaked corn. With this delicious corn chip-flavored base, Modist Brewing Co. added a mix of savory spices and hints of cheddar cheese powder to bring the flavors of Hormel Chili Cheese Dip to life,” Hormel said in describing the beer.
So, would you dip your chips in it?
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com