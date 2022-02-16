Cookbook review: Wholesome family meals seasoned with humor

She later earned a doctorate in clinical pharmacy and got a job as a night shift pharmacist in San Francisco, where Fong was working as a lawyer. They had kids, moved to the suburbs, and became increasingly conscious of their accumulating body flab. Both eventually became fit through exercise and a paleo diet that prioritizes whole, nutrient-rich foods (vegetables, grass-fed meat, healthy fats), and avoids grains, refined sugar, dairy, soy and processed foods.

Tam began developing paleo-friendly recipes that appealed to their adventurous taste buds, and in 2010 started a blog, Nom Nom Paleo. Fong photographed every step of each recipe, and created cartoon characters of themselves and their two sons to tell their story.