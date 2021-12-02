Cookbook review: The sweet taste of convenience

For as long as I’ve been writing about food, I’ve insisted on baking all my cakes from scratch. I confess: I’ve been a snob.

My former AJC Food section colleague and longtime friend Anne Byrn — who, unlike me, studied classic French cooking in Paris — once shared that attitude. Settling into a hectic family life in Nashville cured her of those pretentions. When birthday parties and bake sales rolled around, she’d pull out one of those timesavers-in-a-box after the kids went to bed and doctor them up with quality homemade frostings and clever add-ins that won as much praise as those that took all day to prepare. She wrote a newspaper story about it, planting the seed for her 1999 bestseller, “The Cake Mix Doctor.” She’s been cranking out cookbook hits ever since.