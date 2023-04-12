Cookbook review: recipes for the messy mini-pleasures of life

Granted, the photograph of the manly bare-chested model in the micro shorts might have caused me to give a closer look to the craggy-edged fruit-studded disc on the platter he was holding. But it was Roman’s vivid comparison of its “crumbly-yet-compact interior” to that of a donut —achieved without the mess of a deep-fryer — that ultimately seduced me into making it. My skeptical husband can verify that my homely replica lived up to the pitch.

Roman’s rustic, relaxed approach to cooking and gathering (she eschews the term “entertaining”) in her modest Brooklyn abode made her an internet sensation, a New York Times columnist, and bestselling author of two previous books, “Dining In” and “Nothing Fancy.” The reliable deliciousness of her recipes — which stems from years of working as a pastry chef, magazine food editor, and home recipe developer — helped her survive a very public and painful Twitter-mob cancellation in 2020 (due to a critical remark she made about Chrissy Teigen).