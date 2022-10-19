Cookbook review: Sheets full of treats

Sheet pan recipes have been populating the internet, magazine pages and cookbook chapters ever since, and the appetite for them shows no signs of abating.

Now the Seattle-based pastry chef and creator of the food blog Dunk & Crumble is showing us how to utilize the sheet pan in the treat-making department. Its massive surface area, she notes in “Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple, Streamlined Dessert Recipes” (Union Square, $22.99), makes the ideal vehicle for cranking out bars, cookies and other sweet bites to feed a large crowd. And its shallow sides help cakes bake and cool in a fraction of the time required of conventional pans.