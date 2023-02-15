Cookbook review: Celebrating the seasonal tastes of a tiny state

The pastry chef, prolific author, and host of the Food Network’s “Baked in Vermont” was born and raised in and around Washington, D.C., spent much of her childhood in Austria and Germany with her German mother’s family, and in her 20s moved to Los Angeles where she worked in film — often with her famous sister, Sandra Bullock. But it wasn’t until her future husband took her to New Hampshire to visit his alma mater, Dartmouth College, and crossed over the Connecticut River to Vermont, that she “felt aligned.”

Today they live in a historic former tavern in White River Junction, Vermont, surrounded by a forest filled with maples and “edible woodland ephemerals,”and near her own baking school, Sugar Glider Kitchen. Her beloved pet goose, “Mama,” is a fixture on the premises.