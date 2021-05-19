Cookbook review: In pursuit of the perfect slice

Then she entered kindergarten and got her first taste of a Twinkie, setting her on a lifelong, sugar-laden journey in pastry. She’s baked in professional kitchens in the Twin Cities where she now lives, including stints with celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. While collaborating with Jeff Hertzberg on the bestselling cookbook series, “Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day,” she conducted pastry tutorials on her website, Zoë Bakes.

Of everything she’s ever baked, cakes remain her favorite — so much so, that she embarked on a 45-mile cake-eating walk across Manhattan, sampling a slice of everything from raspberry-stuffed charlotte to Funfetti cake, as part of her research for “Zoë Bakes Cakes: Everything You Need to Know to Make Your Favorite Layers, Bundts, Loaves, and More” (Ten Speed, $30).