Cookbook review: Plant-forward spins on pho and beyond

“Switching to a plant-forward diet in midlife,” she writes, “basically brought me back to my cultural food roots.”

For an easy vegan entree, I highly recommend her Char Siu Roasted Cauliflower, in which wedges of the crucifer are doused in a hoisin-based sauce, then blasted in a super-hot oven until deeply caramelized, evoking the Cantonese-style barbecue pork that provided the inspiration. If you’re up for a challenge, she’ll show you how to stuff those savory nuggets into fluffy bao (steamed buns) for sliders.

Animal protein turns up now and then, but in healthier doses — as in Shaking Salmon based on the iconic salad typically made with beef, and Vietnamese “Meatloaf,” which incorporates glass noodles and tofu along with a little ground meat.

With clear instruction and tantalizing description, Nguyen convinces us that each creation worthy of these pages passed her ultimate test: “They tasted delicious, and I felt good without feeling deprived.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

