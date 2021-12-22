Cookbook review: Dessert-making by the calendar

Alice Waters began promoting this way of thinking at her legendary Berkeley, California, restaurant, Chez Panisse, in the early 1970s. But it was Martha Stewart who convinced me and legions of other amateur cooks that it wasn’t so hard to create stylish meals of farm-fresh flavors wherever we lived. My worn copy of “Martha Stewart’s Quick Cook” — her 1983 collection of elegant yet practical, seasonal menus — continues to inspire me.

Her 99th (!) book, “Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season” (Potter, $28.99), reinforces the ethos upon which her empire is built. Streamlined yet sumptuous recipes represent 30 years’ worth of reader favorites developed in the kitchens of Martha Stewart Living magazine that pay homage to the growers who produce their main ingredients. The uncomplicated techniques are largely rooted in American tradition, yet all seem exciting and new.