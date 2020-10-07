COOKBOOK REVIEW: Coming clean in the kitchen

Nawab shares his early struggles with weight in the introduction to “Good for You: Bold Flavors With Benefits” (Chronicle, $29.95), and how he gained control with rigorous exercise and a nutritionist-prescribed diet he describes as “joyless,” but effective.

Cooking under superstar chef Tom Colicchio at Gramercy Tavern in Manhattan, he learned how to coax flavor out of simple, seasonal ingredients without straying from his healthy regimen. He traveled to Italy and Mexico to expand on that knowledge, and leaned on his upbringing as the son of Northern Indian immigrants in Louisville, Kentucky, to start various restaurant concepts around the country.