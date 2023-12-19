$52.50 per 2-ounce jar of original rainbow trout caviar, $57.99 per 2-ounce jar of smoked rainbow trout caviar. Available at sunbursttrout.com.

Caviart

Season Brand offers tinned sardines, mackerel, anchovies, kippers and Caviart, which looks like fish eggs, but is made from seaweed harvested in France and turned into caviar-shaped pearls in Denmark. They have a definite seawater taste but aren’t fishy. We sprinkled them on sour cream-topped baked potatoes, and they were a huge hit. For New Year’s Eve, we’ll be making deviled eggs and topping them with a dollop of Caviart, an idea we found on the company’s website. One of the things we particularly liked is that, unlike some inexpensive fish caviar that is dyed, Caviart doesn’t discolor, whatever it’s served on.

$4.97 per 3.5-ounce jar. Available at Amazon and Walmart. seasonproducts.com/caviart

Olive oil pearls

Season and Stir sells a wide range of food products. We tried the extra virgin olive oil pearls sold in plain, basil and chili flavors. These little spheres of olive oil melt in your mouth and make a perfect garnish for salads, but you also can use them on hot dishes, because they can withstand heat up to 140 degrees. For New Year’s Day, we’re making mushroom risotto and garnishing it with the chili flavor of these pale green pearls.

$12.95 per 50-gram jar. Available at seasonandstir.com.

