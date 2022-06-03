Film Notes: Out on Film’s Stonewall Month screenings; Fox Theatre summer flicks

The lineup of features and documentaries includes:

June 10: “Neptune Frost,” directed by Anisia Uzeyman and Saul Williams. 7 p.m., at Plaza Theatre. The story of an intersex African hacker, a coltan miner and the virtual marvel born as a result of their union.

June 13: “The Sound of Identity,” directed by James Kicklighter. 7 p.m., Out Front Theatre Company. In the spotlight of global media coverage, Lucia Lucas, the first transgender woman to perform as Don Giovanni in a professional opera, makes her historic debut in the red state of Oklahoma. Kicklighter is a Georgia native.

June 14: “Madame,” directed by Stéphane Riethauser, 7 p.m., Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. A family saga based on private archive footage, Madame offers a dialog between an extravagant matriarch and her gay grandson, challenging the taboos of gender and sexuality.

June 19: “Wildhood,” directed by Bretten Hannam, 5 p.m., Out Front Theatre Company. Two brothers embark on a journey to find their birth mother after their abusive father had lied for years about her whereabouts. Along the way, they reconnect with their Indigenous heritage and make a new friend.

June 26: “Girl Picture,” directed by Alli Haapasalo, 5 p.m., Out Front Theatre Company. Mimmi, Emma and Rönkkö are at the cusp of womanhood, trying to draw their own contours. Over three consecutive Fridays, two of them experience the earthshaking effects of falling in love, while the third goes on a quest to find something she’s never experienced: pleasure.

June 30: “Cop Secret,” directed by Hannes Þór Halldórsson, 7 p.m., Out Front Theatre Company. A cop in denial of his sexuality falls in love with his new partner, while investigating a string of bank break-ins.

Tickets, which range from free to $12, and more info here.

Fox’s Summer Film Festival lineup

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

Oh those Corleones! Always making offers — be it in the form of money or threats or a combination of both. And they just don’t take “No” for an answer.

For the opening night of its 2022 Coca Cola Summer Film Festival, on June 17, the Fox Theatre makes an offer that any movie lover should find hard to refuse: a 50th anniversary screening of “The Godfather” across the Fabulous Fox’s epic 26-by-56-foot screen.

The restored 1929 movie palace likes observing anniversaries, so this year’s festival includes an 80th anniversary screening of “Casablanca” (June 24) and a 45th anniversary showing of “Saturday Night Fever” (June 25).

Here’s the full schedule:

June 17: “The Godfather,” 7:30 p.m.

June 18: Saturday Morning Cartoons, 10 a.m.

June 18: “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7:30 p.m.

June 24: “Casablanca,” 7:30 p.m.

June 25: “Coco,” 2 p.m.

June 25: “Saturday Night Fever,” 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10, plus applicable fees, in advance. Starting June 17, $15, plus applicable fees. Available at foxtheatre.org, 855-285-8499 or at the Fox Ticket Office (open three hours before doors open on show days).

