Film festivals, garden tours and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

UniverSoul Circus

Caption UniverSoul Circus brings circus arts, theater and music to Atlanta. Credit: From UniverSoul’s Facebook page Credit: From UniverSoul’s Facebook page Caption UniverSoul Circus brings circus arts, theater and music to Atlanta. Credit: From UniverSoul’s Facebook page Credit: From UniverSoul’s Facebook page

7 p.m. Friday, April 29; noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30; 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1. $27.50 and up. Old Turner Field (Gray Lot), 150 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta.

For almost 30 years, UniverSoul has brought its “jaw dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.”

Atlanta Film Festival

Continuing Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 1. $100 and up. Various locations and times. 470-296-0170.

Celebrate cinema with movies and educational events at the 46th annual Atlanta Film Festival.

Cobb

May-Retta Daze

Caption Enjoy arts, crafts, food and more at the May-Retta Daze festival. Credit: City of Marietta Credit: City of Marietta Caption Enjoy arts, crafts, food and more at the May-Retta Daze festival. Credit: City of Marietta Credit: City of Marietta

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, April 30 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Free admission. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5601.

Enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food, a kids’ zone and more at this two-day festival.

The (R) evolution of Steve Jobs

8 p.m. Saturday, April 30. $41 and up, plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

This Atlanta Opera show transforms Apple Computer founder Steve Jobs into a dramatic character with an electro-acoustic soundscape.

Smyrna Art & Garden Tour

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. $20. Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna, and various Smyrna private homes.

Celebrate Smyrna’s 150th birthday with a self-guided exploration of private homes’ gardens as well as beautiful works of art displayed in Smyrna homes. You’ll also be able to visit the Plant Sale & Art Sale at Brawner Hall as part of the event.

DeKalb

Paint Like Bob Ross - In the Park!

2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1. $65. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Complete a Bob Ross-style landscape painting in just one class — even if you have no prior experience. Supplies are included in the cost of the class, but you’ll need to to bring a roll of paper towels and a box to take your painting home in.

Decatur Short Docs Film Festival Screening

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Free. First Baptist Church Decatur - Carreker Hall, 308 Clairemont Ave. Decatur.

Watch a screening of “Common Good Atlanta: Breaking Down the Walls of Mass Incarceration.”

World Tai-Chi Qigong Day

Caption Meet in Decatur’s Legacy Park to get moving for World Tai Chi-Qigong Day. Credit: From Tai Chi 4 LIFE’s Facebook page Credit: From Tai Chi 4 LIFE’s Facebook page Caption Meet in Decatur’s Legacy Park to get moving for World Tai Chi-Qigong Day. Credit: From Tai Chi 4 LIFE’s Facebook page Credit: From Tai Chi 4 LIFE’s Facebook page

9 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Free. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Dr., Decatur.

Dress comfortably to attend a free class teaching breathwork and simple movements.

North Fulton

Johns Creek International Festival

Caption Embrace cultural diversity at the Johns Creek International festival with a global marketplace, live music and more. Credit: custom Credit: custom Caption Embrace cultural diversity at the Johns Creek International festival with a global marketplace, live music and more. Credit: custom Credit: custom

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Field across from the Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek.

Celebrate Atlanta’s global diversity with a marketplace, food and drink, live music and other performances, and a kids’ corner.

Garden Faire at Autrey Mill

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Free admission. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511.

Buy plants grown by North Fulton Master Gardeners, shop the “Fleatique” market, enjoy food and let the kids play in the children’s corner.

Van Morrison

7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1. $39.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Watch a performance by two-time Grammy Award winner Van Morrison, best known for his hit single “Brown Eyed Girl.”

Gwinnett

Patio Paint & Sip

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, April 29. $35-$45. Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, #300, Duluth.

Enjoy a creative evening in the Hudgens Sculpture Garden as an instructor guides you through the process of creating your own masterpiece. All supplies are provided, no experience is needed, and you’re welcome to bring your favorite snacks and some beer or wine.

Grayson Days

7:30 a.m. road race, other events 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017.

The 42nd Annual Grayson Day starts with a road race followed by a parade and hundreds of craft and food vendors.

Duluth Spring Arts Festival

Caption Celebrate the arts at the two-day Duluth Springs Arts Festival. Credit: From Duluth Spring Arts Festival’s Facebook page Credit: From Duluth Spring Arts Festival’s Facebook page Caption Celebrate the arts at the two-day Duluth Springs Arts Festival. Credit: From Duluth Spring Arts Festival’s Facebook page Credit: From Duluth Spring Arts Festival’s Facebook page

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 30 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Free admission. Duluth Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth.

Celebrate the arts in Duluth with artist demonstrations and works, live acoustic music, gourmet food trucks with healthy alternatives, and music and dance performances.