Film and TV Notes: SCAD at the Oscars, ‘Blood Orange,’ Dennis Quaid

Cafecito Productions’ new film purchased by HBO Max

Cafecito Productions is made up of Mexican-Norwegian actor and producer Erika Miranda; British camera operator, director and producer James Rayner; and American/Chilean actor, producer and educator Caitlin Hargraves. The Atlanta-based production firm has recently completed a trio of films, and one of them, “Blood Orange,” has been purchased by HBO Max and will be available for screening.

Directed by Amber Neukum and written by Christina Jundt, this short film tells the story of Winter and Em, who run a fruit stand that’s a front for their murder-for-hire business, resulting in “an offbeat Southern vengeance story about grit, gumption and survival.”

“We aim to tell character-driven stories relaying the complicated truths of the human experience. We are a process rather than product-oriented company, and, as a result, we allow ourselves to be the kind of culture that nurtures creativity and innovation,” said the producers via email.

