Film and TV Notes: SCAD at the Oscars, ‘Blood Orange,’ Dennis Quaid

Watch Dennis Quaid land a plane in “On a Wing and a Prayer, premiering on Amazon Prime April 5. Based on a screenplay developed by a Georgia writer who was discovered by Atlanta-based producer Autumn Bailey Ford, the film follows passenger Doug White’s (played by Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger after the unexpected death of the pilot mid-flight.
SCAD alumni contribute to Academy Award-nominated films
SCAD alumni contributed to a total of 18 films nominated for the 2023 Academy Awards, which aired March 12. These films include best picture winner “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and nominee “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Additionally, SCAD alumni worked on all five films nominated for best animated feature: “Turning Red,” “Puss in Boots,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “The Sea Beast” and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”
“Working on ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ was a dream come true. [Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert] are true collaborators, even with the smallest details of ADR, so it made my job fun,” says Julie Diaz, supervising ADR (automated dialogue replacement) editor on the film and 2016 SCAD graduate with a BFA in sound design. “As a sound team that included four more SCAD Alumni, we were encouraged to ‘get weird’ to create all the mind-bending multiverse mania, and it was like being back at SCAD working with our friends. I am thrilled that this movie has made its impact on the world, and I hope it does for many more years.”
“I am thrilled to see this year’s incredible roster of talented alumni who are continuing to be a force in Hollywood, contributing to the biggest movies of the year,” says Andra Reeve-Rabb, Dean of the SCAD School of Film and Acting, in a press release.
Cafecito Productions’ new film purchased by HBO Max
Cafecito Productions is made up of Mexican-Norwegian actor and producer Erika Miranda; British camera operator, director and producer James Rayner; and American/Chilean actor, producer and educator Caitlin Hargraves. The Atlanta-based production firm has recently completed a trio of films, and one of them, “Blood Orange,” has been purchased by HBO Max and will be available for screening.
Directed by Amber Neukum and written by Christina Jundt, this short film tells the story of Winter and Em, who run a fruit stand that’s a front for their murder-for-hire business, resulting in “an offbeat Southern vengeance story about grit, gumption and survival.”
“We aim to tell character-driven stories relaying the complicated truths of the human experience. We are a process rather than product-oriented company, and, as a result, we allow ourselves to be the kind of culture that nurtures creativity and innovation,” said the producers via email.
