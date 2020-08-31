Fernbank Museum events this week for all ages - including adults

Animal Encounter

Sunday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m., ages 4+

From poison dart frogs and spiders to snakes and turtles, Fernbank’s live animal collection is sure to delight. Drop in anytime Sunday from 1 to 1:45 o.m. and meet a member of the animal collection.

Fernbank After Dark: Weird Science

Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., ages 21+

Museums aren’t just for kids - and Fernbank sets aside one evening a month to put on a more adult experience with live music and a full bar to accompany science demonstrations. Held the second Friday of every month. Tickets required.

The museum has put in place new safety measures since re-opening, and guests will need to buy timed-entry tickets online.

The new safety measures include: