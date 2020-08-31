Fernbank Museum events this week for all ages - including adults

Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum, which began re-opening earlier this summer, has an action-packed line-up of events as summer ends and the school year begins.
From story time and dino talk to preschoolers to ranger walks through the Fernbank Forest for older children, the museum offers socially distant-compliant events for all ages - including “Fernbank After Dark” for adults.
Here’s a selection of some upcoming events in early September, check fernbankmuseum.org for a full September calendar:
Story Time
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m., ages 1-6
Free with general admission, Story Time is geared towards preschoolers and includes a special demonstration by a Fernbank educator. There are additional story times scheduled throughout the month, check the museum’s calendar for times and dates.
Animal Encounter
Sunday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m., ages 4+
From poison dart frogs and spiders to snakes and turtles, Fernbank’s live animal collection is sure to delight. Drop in anytime Sunday from 1 to 1:45 o.m. and meet a member of the animal collection.
Fernbank After Dark: Weird Science
Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., ages 21+
Museums aren’t just for kids - and Fernbank sets aside one evening a month to put on a more adult experience with live music and a full bar to accompany science demonstrations. Held the second Friday of every month. Tickets required.
The museum has put in place new safety measures since re-opening, and guests will need to buy timed-entry tickets online.
The new safety measures include:
- Online ticket purchases and timed tickets with a contactless check-in. There will be a limit on capacity to help maintain distance between guests
- No walk-up tickets will be sold
- Regularly disinfecting hard services with deep cleanings taking place throughout the day and before and after regular hours
- One-way paths will be used “where appropriate”
- Fernbank has installed 19 new hand sanitation stations throughout its campus
- Staff members will have daily health checks and required to wear masks
- Visitors older than 2 years old should wear masks