Fall into the groove

Brandi Carlile / Amy Ray. Since her 2005 debut, genre-defying singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has been on an upwardly mobile career arc, playing ever-expanding tours and bigger venues. The frequently lauded entertainer is also a New York Times best-selling author, for the number-one position of her memoir “Broken Horses.” Currently on tour with early supporter and frequent collaborator Amy Ray, the six-time Grammy winner is supporting her seventh chart-topping album, “In These Silent Days.” Ray, of the Decatur-born Indigo Girls, is celebrating the release of her 10th solo album “If It All Goes South.” 8 p.m. Sept. 22. $49.50-$249.50. Fox Theater, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.

The Blind Willie McTell Music Festival. Since 1992, the city of Thomson has celebrated the birth of legendary bluesman William Samuel McTell with a bluesy blowout concert and community festival. This year marks the 28th such gathering, and since the event was postponed for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers have retooled the event a bit. Now operating as a fall festival, the 2022 schedule boasts a full day of live music — with plenty of food and drink vendors. Featuring Texas bluesman Jimmie Vaughn — a Lone Star state superstar with early ties to Georgia — in concert with his full band and horn section, the lineup is a sure-fire roots-rock party. Other bands on the bill include funky Texas-based blues-rockers The Southern Gentlemen, multi-instrumentalist Joachim Cooder (son of renowned musician Ry Cooder) with his trio, high-energy Americana outfit Chatham County Line, Nashville’s Cordovas and the southern fried Macon sextet known as Parts and Labor. Noon Sept. 24. $50; $40 in advance. The McTell Festival site is located at 1021 Stagecoach Road NE, Thomson. blindwillie.com.

Lil Nas X. He’s only 23, but Lithia Springs-born artist Montero Lamar Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with among his peers and fans. Debuting in 2019 with the novelty country rap single “Old Town Road,” the rapper/singer proved the hit was no fluke, displaying his talents as a popular social media influencer, outrageous fashion icon and industry multitasker. The occasional star of TV commercials is coming back to town for two big nights on his “Long Live Montero” tour. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28. $60 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, cocacolaroxy.com.

“R.E.M. Explored” / Mike Mills. A few years ago, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills was commissioned by his childhood friend Robert McDuffie to write a concerto. The resulting suite is the basis for this evening of music. Following an hour of newly de-constructed R.E.M. favorites and deep cuts — performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — Mills’ “Concerto For Violin, Rock Band and Orchestra” marks its return visit to the hallowed hall. Note: the other members of R.E.M. are not scheduled to attend or participate in the program. 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. $39.50-$99.50. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, aso.org.

Jeff Beck. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jeff Beck is known for his many collaborations. But perhaps the most unusual is his current accomplice, controversial actor and musician Johnny Depp. For the past few years, the kindred spirits have been working on a music project and the result is the ambitious new album called “18.” The collection finds Beck in reliably fine form on guitar with Depp on vocals, paired with long-time Beck colleagues Vinnie Colaiuta on drums and Rhonda Smith on bass. The record mixes originals (including two written by Depp) with covers ranging from the Beach Boys’ “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)” to the Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs.” Since this is billed as a Jeff Beck concert, don’t expect a surprise appearance by Depp. But don’t be shocked if he does show up because he’s scheduled to officially join the tour on Oct. 4 in Washington, D.C. 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $49.50-$79.50. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, cocacolaroxy.com.