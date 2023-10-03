Fall into fun and pick out a pumpkin at these Georgia farms

It’s time to partake in one of fall’s most popular pastimes: procuring the perfect pumpkin. For the next several weeks, the vibrant orange fruits and related fun take center stage at farms across Georgia.

People can select their own pumpkins and join in a slew of activities such as wagon rides, corn mazes, petting zoos and a cornucopia of games and activities. Make it a day and head to any of the following eight farms. Since most activities are outdoors, it’s a good idea to call ahead and confirm the farm is open in case of inclement weather.

Bartow County

The annual Pumpkin Fest at Pettit Creek Farms offers a two-acre maze, games, wagon rides, scarecrow building and a petting zoo where you can cozy up to a camel or a giraffe. Guests can buy add-ons like giraffe treats, camel and pony rides, a Euro-Bungy trampoline and a zipline. Through Oct. 31. $15-$60; free for children under 2. 337 Cassville Road, Cartersville. 770-386-8688, pettitcreekfarms.com.

Hall County

Jaemor Farms creates a harvest experience including a corn maze, slides, a petting zoo, tricycle races, apple cannons, wagon rides and a pumpkin patch. Oct. 20 and 21 are “flashlight nights” when the farm stays open until 10 p.m. Through the first weekend in November. $15-$18; free for ages 3 and younger. 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto. 770-869-3999, jaemorfarms.com.

Credit: Abby Stancil Credit: Abby Stancil

Cherokee County

Drive less than an hour north of Atlanta and you’ll arrive at Cagle’s Farm with over 25 activities including picking out pumpkins, snapping tractor trailer photos, admiring farm animals, watching sheep herding and playing giant board games. Through Oct. 29. $15, or $20 with a wagon ride to Cagle Lake, marshmallows and bonfire. Free for children under 3. 362 Stringer Road, Holly Springs. 470-533-9388, caglesfarm.com.

Oconee County

For a full day of play with more than 35 activities, head to Washington Farms. Guests can pick out pumpkins, take wagon rides, bounce on a giant inflated pillow, visit a petting zoo and shop for jams, honey, kettle corn and more. Through Nov. 5. Tickets, sold online only, $16-$26; free for kids under 2. 5691 Hog Mountain Road, Bogart. 706-769-0627, washingtonfarms.net.

Cobb County

Visit Sleepy Hollow Farm for wagon rides, a corn maze and, of course, a pumpkin patch. There’s also a “nature ninja” adventure for children 5-12 and an “escape wood” adventure — think escape room but on a farm — for older kids and adults. Through Nov. 4. $10-$14; free for kids 2 and under. 28 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs. 770-880-8846, sleepyhollowtrees.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Gwinnett County

At Buford Corn Maze, you will find pumpkins, a corn maze, a corn box (filled with kernels instead of sand), wagon rides, pedal karts and pony rides. For spooky fun, visit the Haunted Forest, through Nov. 5. The corn maze is open through Nov. 12. $17-$30. 4470 Bennett Road, Buford. Bufordcornmaze.com.

Newton County

Fall fun comes in the form of a corn maze, farmers market, wagon rides and a pumpkin patch at Mitcham Farm. Admission to the pumpkin patch is free, but pumpkin picking and decorating have varying costs. Through Oct. 30. $12-$20; free for children under 2. 797 Macedonia Church Road, Oxford. 770-855-1530, mitchamfarm.com.

Credit: Sarah Colombo Credit: Sarah Colombo

White County

Head about 75 miles north of Atlanta and you’ll arrive at Skitts Mountain Farms, which features a pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides and a zipline. $17; free for children 2 and under. 7883 GA-254, Cleveland. 770-287-4730, skittsmountainfar.ms.