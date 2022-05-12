Explore Xperimental Puppetry Theater, a showcase where cool ideas go to hang

“What’s interesting about it is the fact that we are so open to bring people in who just have an interest in the idea of putting on their own show,” Tilton said. “Some people don’t have that experience, whether they’re an actor or puppeteer, to put on their own show. It’s a very daunting thing.”

Those willing to take on the challenge receive a small grant of about $450 to help finance their projects, and volunteers interested in learning about puppetry, regardless of experience level, step in to help stage the show.

The program director said the scope of the work and time involved with staging XPT sometimes surprises the volunteers.

“I run into this situation all the time where people don’t have certain things done on time, according to the timeline we have set for the show, or not knowing what to do when someone drops out,” Tilton said.

Still, this method of creation, where showrunners try to create film and stage projects on a shoestring budget in a few months, can lead to some rather inventive work.

This year, Keira Quinn, a SCAD-educated filmmaker who first contributed to XPT in 2016, will present her stop-motion animated film “Politergeist.” It involves a ghost cat, an old lady and even some live performance music elements that break the “fourth wall” of the film in surprising ways.

“It’s set up to be this long-lost black and white German expressionist short film from the 1920s that was found in a beat-up film canister in the bottom of an archive,” she said. “The first-time showing is happening at the Center for Puppetry Arts, and it’s being presented with a live musical performance from a pianist because it’s an old-timey film.”

From there, she said the story gets much crazier, with characters jumping out of the film to interact with the music.

“Doing this as just a stop-motion film would’ve been nice, but breaking that fourth wall, having the puppet come out and exist in two different spaces, was the core appeal of the idea to me,” she said. “Having it done through puppetry, where it literally exists in the real world onstage as a tangible object, that couldn’t be done with just a filmed version of the piece.”

Quinn said she didn’t realize how much she’d missed collaborating during the pandemic, which caused the cancellation of XPT in 2020 and 2021.

Caption "His Final Now," directed by Diana Roberston, is part of the Center for Puppetry Arts' Xperimental Puppetry Theater program. Credit: Stacey Bode Photography Credit: Stacey Bode Photography Caption "His Final Now," directed by Diana Roberston, is part of the Center for Puppetry Arts' Xperimental Puppetry Theater program. Credit: Stacey Bode Photography Credit: Stacey Bode Photography

“Every XPT I’ve done has been a fundamental growing experience,” she said. “This year, the most growth I’ve had is working collaboratively again. Because of COVID and time I needed after college, all the animations I did were one-person jobs, me hunched in a corner in the dark, moving paper very slowly. This project, I was back in an environment with people. I had people building things out of cardboard with me, building puppets with me, rehearsing with me and getting into the flow of things.”

Occasionally, the pieces in XPT can be deeply personal.

Rachel Wansker, an Alliance Theatre teaching artist, also has a project in this year’s show. Her live piece “Miriam Unleashed” was inspired by a story she wrote about her grandmother.

“My project is a folk story about the day my grandmother passed away a couple years ago,” she said. “I was her primary caregiver. We were really close. It was just so horrible. I woke up one morning and I wrote this story.”

Caption Rachel Wansler's "Miriam Unleashed" is part of the Center for Puppetry Arts' Xperimental Puppetry Theater program. Credit: Stacey Bode Photography Credit: Stacey Bode Photography Caption Rachel Wansler's "Miriam Unleashed" is part of the Center for Puppetry Arts' Xperimental Puppetry Theater program. Credit: Stacey Bode Photography Credit: Stacey Bode Photography

In the work, a woman named Miriam loses her home and family in a war. Amid her grief, all that she can bring herself to do is guard the remains of her house, which is just a façade. She stands with a shovel and protects all that she has left every single day. Eventually, she begins to sink into the ground, yet she cannot dig herself out. By the end, though, Miriam breaks free from the pain that is burying her.

Wansker’s creation addresses trauma and survival through art, and she hopes the audience finds healing and recovery through the story. Even the design of the Miriam puppet is distinct, for the figure is collapsible and painted to look like a porcelain doll.

“My grandmother had a magnet on her refrigerator that said, ‘Grandmothers are just antique little girls,’” she said. “Miriam is sort of modeled after that idea, painted with porcelain paint and in an antiquated dress.”

The puppet is also without hair. The piece is performed by female-identifying artists, for Wansker found power in that.

“The puppet is without hair so that she’s seen as the fully formed person she is,” Wansker said. “Against the background, her silhouette of her round head and pointed nose is very distinct. She’s a unique human with a unique story, and it’s not just another story of a woman who’s a victim of something. By the end, she literally reshapes her circumstances into a flourishing life.”

Tilton, running the full production for the first time, began studying puppetry in 2001 through XPT and the puppetry center. Now he’s in position to give a rising generation of creatives the opportunity to present their premiere pieces.

“What’s nice for me is seeing the new artists come up,” he said, “and hearing what they have to say.”

EVENT PREVIEW

XPT: Xperimental Puppetry Theater

May 12-15. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday. $18. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873- 3391, puppet.org.

Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.