Explore some of Atlanta’s sweet candy shops

The chelates at Chef Brûlée Chocolates and Gậteaux are almost too beautiful to eat — almost! Courtesy of Chef Brûlée Chocolates and Gậteaux

Over in Roswell, Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe has put smiles on faces for more than 40 years. Four families have owned the shop with the latest being the O’Neills, MJ and her late husband Brian, who bought it six years ago. Today, MJ and her children, ages 27, 22, and 11, run the shop, making and selling the candy as well as hosting parties and chocolate-making sessions.

Many of her candies are themed, such as Peach and Dogwood for those wanting a Georgia candy, as well as those for baby showers, Father’s Day, weddings, birthdays, and gifts for teachers. Chamberlain’s offers a variety of chocolates including barks, bars and nut clusters.

“The whole gang works here, and we make everything by hand,” says O’Neill. “Chamberlain’s is the oldest chocolate store in Atlanta. We also have a café where we make milkshakes, coffee and fondue, which is great for date night.” They also host field trips, birthday parties other events where making — and eating — chocolate is the name of the game.

November 6, 2020 Roswell - Jennifer Seaman (left), tries to choose chocolates to buy as M.J. O'Neill, owner, assists at Chamberlain's Chocolate Factory in Roswell on Friday, November 6, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jasmin Johnson and Patrick Mwabilu, a certified pasty chief who has worked in Dubai, France, South Africa and Zimbabwe, opened Breeze Confectionery Oven last month at The Municipal Market on Auburn Avenue. “I had a crazy dream about opening a chocolate shop, and it’s even crazier opening it during COVID. But, desserts bring people comfort and a sense of home and happiness. I think we need that in the midst of all the chaos in the world,” says Johnson.

Mwabilu bakes savory French pastries and cakes, macarons and vegan breads. The chocolate bonbon flavors include amarula, bacon cayenne and cappuccino. He also makes a variety of truffles including coconut, banana and Oreo.

Also in the Municipal Market is Miss D’s Pralines, who makes and sells nine flavors of pralines as well as classic snacks such as candy apples, trail mix and popcorn.

“When you walk into the market, our shop is the first you see,” says Johnson “and you can see people’s faces light up when they see our display. That’s what I love — seeing those happy faces.”

Other shops where the candy is made in-house are the Chocolaterie Luxury Chocolates in Duluth, Amabely’s Sweet Treats, a home-based chocolate shop in Norcross and Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate, which is located at Krog Street Market. Xocolatl makes single-origin dark chocolate — with just two ingredients, cacao and cane sugar — from bean to bar.

From gummy bears to goobers

No matter your age or where you grew up, you had a favorite candy, and being able to buy it and bite into it evokes memories of Halloween, special treats and just blissful childhood.

If that’s what you want, there are several around town that will satisfy your childhood sweet tooth. Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory is a candy store based in Durango, Colorado, but with a branch in Avalon. The store sells about 400 items, everything from sour candy (the most popular) to jelly beans. To make it easier, they even have sections for different decades, so you can find your ’50s candies apart from the ’60s. The candy comes in bulk, or you can buy it by the bar.

Lolli & Pops in another national chain with stores in North Point and Perimeter Malls that, in addition to retro candies, sells hundreds of gourmet candy made from around the globe. “We have gourmet candies that you don’t normally see in grocery stores,” says Caitlyn Swanbum, store manager at North Point Mall. “Our prices are higher for certain bulk items because the candy is made authentically all over the world. Even if the manufacturer has a factory in the U.S., our candy is from the original country. So, our German chocolates are from Germany, and our Turkish candy is from Turkey.”

Lolli & Pops is known for its gummy bears. The store has more than 45 different flavors that come in all shapes, colors, flavors and textures including buttered popcorn jelly beans and toxic waste sour gummy bears. But, if you have a hankering for Japanese gummies, well, you’re in luck. You can try Puchao Cola Soda Candy, which combines the fruits flavored soft candy and gummies with fizzy tablets, or select Kasugai, a candy known for its fruity and sour taste.

Collier Candy Company at Ponce City Market sells some old-time favorites such as Good & Plenty. Courtesy of Jamestown Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

'We have gummy bears that you wouldn’t even believe, like spicy gummies. We even give tours of the store, and people love the front of the store, which is all the vintage candy — from the ’40s onward. It’s the candy people ate at their grandma’s house," she says. There is an age preference on candy, she says. “Teenagers and below really love the sour tastes and textures. From the 20s on up, they’re more into chocolate, and the older crowd loves the vintage candy, such as Bit-o-Honey and Boston Baked Beans. People in [their] 40s to 50s stick to licorice. We even have Australian black licorice. But what’s really popular is the red vine licorice. People go crazy for them.”

Other stores around town that sell a variety of candy, including vintage selections, include: Sweet Inman’s Candies at the Krog Street Market, Rocket Fizz in Marietta, It’s Sugar at Atlantic Station, Nancy’s Candy & Spice in Lawrenceville, Sugar Factory in Midtown and the Collier Candy Company in Ponce City Market.

No matter what type of candy, there is a place to get your sugar fix, and maybe what else might ail you. “This has been such a crazy year,” says O’Neill. “Nothing brings people together like chocolate.”

There’s a little bit of everything at Sweet Inman’s Candies at Krog Street Mar-ket. Photo courtesy of Sweet Inman’s Candies. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

WHERE TO GO

Chef Brûlée Chocolates and Gâteaux. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Closed Sunday. 1140 Alpharetta St., Roswell.404-953-0369, chefbrulee.com

Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Café. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Closed Sunday. 1575 Old Alabama Road, #205, Roswell. 678-728-0100, chamberlainschocolate.com

Breeze Confectionery Oven. 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday and Monday; 209 Edgewood Ave. SE., Atlanta. 404-465-1977, breezeconfections.com

Lolli & Pops. 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon - 6 p.m. Sunday; Noon-7 p.m. (Perimeter Mall). 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, #1355. 770-551-7120; 1000 North Point Circle, #1186, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636, lolliandpops.com